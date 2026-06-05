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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
2h

The gimmegrants want everything free! There don't care how they get it, they don't care who gets hurt because of it. It is all about them!!

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Cees's avatar
Cees
4h

It looks like a solution. But it isn't. The paper card has no expiry date. Drivers licence is for 5 years.

For 5 years you can keep using your paper card. And give it to the next 'abuser'.

Although there are solutions for that, there is no mention of that.

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