You weren’t invited into the meetings where decisions were made to place your healthcare number on your driver’s licence and provincial ID card.

The public explanation was simple: replace the old, flimsy healthcare cards.

But beneath that explanation lies a much bigger question and works to solve a billion dollar problem.

I break it all down here:

Haver Uplay

Transcripts:

We’re going to be starting off a little different today, because this is important.

It’s important for you to understand why we do this show in the way that we do.

Each news story or headline you read, every one that you may have missed, we work to not only tell you the news and deliver the headlines, but to assemble how and why each piece of information is important and how it builds into what we’re seeing in Canada.

Now.

On Monday... we broke out the recession that Canada is in. We drilled out the numbers. Explained all of the math. Paved the way so that you’d fully understand what the GDP is and how it was being propped up. Exactly how this recession has been going on a lot longer than Ottawa cares to talk about.

On Wednesday. We provided an update - Mark Carney confirmed it, saying the quiet part out loud.

Miraculously on Thursday... the National Post ran the story. The same story.

Three days late. Same conclusion. No HaVer UpLay or YakkStack byline. We’re doing it again today. And maybe Tristin Hopper finds this one to write about by Monday.

And before we get into this…one quick mention.

We want to with Adam Soos the happiest of birthdays, today. Adam, what you have built with Canadians for Truth... your sharp takes on local politics, your refusal to let media spin go unanswered, and your willingness to stand firm against government excess when it would be far easier to look the other way... that takes real courage. Canada is better for the work you do. Wishing you a fantastic birthday filled with great company.

You’ve heard the news... you’ve read the headlines... and now it’s time to see the Big Picture.

There is a woman sitting in a plastic chair in a Calgary emergency room right now.

Her daughter is seven years old.

She has had a fever since yesterday afternoon.

They arrived at eleven o’clock last night. The triage nurse was kind... wrote a number on a piece of paper... told them to wait.

That was nine hours ago.

The waiting room is full. The hallway behind the triage door has gurneys lined up along the wall. There is an elderly man on one of them... he has been there longer than she has. He does not complain. He stares at the ceiling. His wife is in the chair beside him, holding his hand.

She checks her phone.

There is a headline in her feed.

The Province of Alberta is putting her Personal Health Number and a citizenship marker on her new driver’s licence... starting July the second, twenty-twenty-six.

Her first reaction... somewhere between exhaustion and a shrug. One less card to carry. A bit more practical.

And if we wanted to be like the National Post... we would end the story right there.

But that is not why you came. And that is not what keeps you tuned in.

So. Let’s begin.

I’m going to read something to you. I want every word to land.

Do you support the Government of Alberta introducing a law mandating that only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status will be eligible for provincially-funded programs, such as health care, education and other social services?

If you’re not already familiar with that question...

This did not come from a fringe party.

That is not from a fringe movement.

It is Question Number Two from the October referendum.

And the woman in that plastic chair... has been sitting inside the reason this question exists... for nine hours.

Right now in Canada... over six million people cannot find a family doctor.

Six. Million.

In a single calendar year... over twenty-four thousand Canadians died waiting for medical treatment.

Not accidents. Not sudden illness.

Waiting. For care. That was scheduled. And never came.

In Alberta... there have been an increase in documented deaths in emergency waiting rooms since Christmas of twenty-twenty-five.

Over six hundred thousand new people have arrived in this province in the last five years.

Six hundred thousand.

The hospitals were not built for that number. The doctors were not trained fast enough for that number. The emergency rooms were not staffed for that number.

And the system... is showing it.

The woman in the plastic chair is showing it.

The elderly man on the gurney is showing it.

Now.

Here is the part that does not make it into the National Post.

People who arrive in Canada on temporary status... people working through the immigration process... carry a classification. A legal category. And that category has an expiry date attached to it.

When the expiry comes... the access is supposed to close.

But here is what actually happens.

The health card gets passed along.

A number... with an Albertan’s name on it... gets used by someone whose eligibility ran out months ago.

The appointment gets booked.

The prescription gets filled.

The emergency room gets one more person in it.

And the little girl with the fever... waits one hour longer than she should have.

It’s fraud.

And it is not just a budget line.

It is the lives of Albertans that hang in this balance.

Each one of these people has a name.

They have a family.

They helped build this system. They paid into it. Every paycheque. For years.

Not to wait.

For the care that they paid for.

And this is exactly why the new driver’s licence is not a random administrative update.

The card carries your Personal Health Number.

It carries a citizenship marker.

It expires on the same date your health coverage does.

When the coverage ends... the card knows. The system knows. The door at the point of service closes.

It cannot be borrowed.

It cannot be handed to someone whose status ran out in March.

Alberta is not waiting for permission. The province is building the enforcement infrastructure... before the people even cast their votes in October.

The card arrives on July second. The vote is October nineteenth. These two things are not a coincidence.

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Now here’s the big picture.

The opposition to the first five questions on Alberta’s referendum takes the standard path.

Beat the drum. Call it racist. But read that question again.

Find the racial category.

You won’t find one.

What you will find is citizenship. Permanent residency. Alberta-approved immigration status.

The same standard Australia uses. The same standard Germany uses. The same standard every country on this earth with a functioning public health system has always used.

This is a question about whether a mother in a plastic chair... in a Calgary emergency room... at eight in the morning... gets the care that she and her family have been paying for their entire working lives.

Other provinces are watching.

Ottawa is watching.

And the people who have spent years building systems that do not ask those questions... are already preparing their response.

The math is ready for them.

Six hundred thousand new Albertans in five years.

Six million Canadians with no family doctor.

Twenty-four thousand dead on a waiting list in a single year.

Ten dollars drawn in services for every one contributed... Premier Smith’s confirmed number.

A card that puts a face on the number... a citizenship marker on the record... and an expiry date on the access.

And a referendum question that asks whether the law should finally match what the card already knows.

The people calling it racist are the people who don’t want to answer the question.

And the question is simple enough.

Should the people who built the system... have to wait in line behind those who didn’t, just to benefit from it?

On October 19th, Alberta answers.

This is not a difficult question. Not for you. Not for your family. And not for the woman in the plastic chair who is still waiting.

And now you see why we build the Big Picture. We’ll see if the National Post catches up by Monday.

If you liked this episode... click that bell at the top right corner of your screen to follow us for daily news... Monday to Friday.

Have a great weekend.