So far…this Hacking thing has been extremely costly, and I anticipate these costs growing…and with this, I’ll be having to be very careful moving forward and may need to take a step back to continue financing my online work.

However…what is important is for me to clear this up, before something happens.

I will NOT be crowdfunding nor taking donations by any means.

I will NOT be running any campaigns nor reaching out to you directly, through any email address, in an attempt to solicit funds and support.

I DO appreciate the offers that have come directly…but…given the situation, would not want to compromise your information nor have you donate to any SCAMS that are looking to do this.

IF you receive anything via email or social media that claims otherwise, you can assume that these accounts have been compromised and that this is a SCAM…please reply to any email that you’ve received from me via substack, through direct contact (calls or texts), if you have my email address, DMs through Twitter/X to let me know so that I can make sure others are aware.

I have taken measures to ensure that your information - through substack - are being guarded as well as payment processing information is 2nd party, my accounts have been secured and your information is safe.

