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Lew Shaw's avatar
Lew Shaw
1d

I just can’t believe Carney’s promises. There will always be conditions attached and we will always get the short end of the stick. Thanks for the big picture, love listening to it. Always makes sense. I’m still holding strong for separation. To me it’s the only way we can survive.

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2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
Lew Shaw's avatar
Lew Shaw
1d

Yes I understand your position. That’s why I like your logic and honest perspective.

I guess, as a 4th generation Albertan, that’s watched, my grandfather and dad worked so hard to build many parts of southern Alberta, building schools and other facilities over the last 60 years, it’s hard to sit back and see the Canada I grew up in, slowly decline and watch the Federal restrictions creep into our Western culture.

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