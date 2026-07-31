Yesterday, Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney stood together in Red Deer. Over the last 24 hours, you've probably seen the headlines, the clips, the hot takes and the outrage that followed. But this show has never been about picking a winner from a press conference. We step back, look past the politics of the day, and ask a different question...What does this actually tell us about where Alberta and Canada are headed?



Tonight, we're looking beyond all of it to see the Big Picture.

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Transcripts:

A Spreadsheet, Not A Dream

Not that long ago, Canadians expected prosperity. Today, we’re increasingly asked to celebrate mediocrity as though it’s progress. A full read of the Red Deer press conference — infrastructure, housing, immigration, and equalization, all in context.

Not that long ago, Canadians expected prosperity. Today, we're increasingly asked to celebrate mediocrity as though it's progress.

Yesterday, Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney stood together at a podium in Red Deer. Before we get into what was said, there's something that deserves recognition: Premier Smith greeted the Prime Minister professionally, respectfully, diplomatically. We've said before that diplomacy matters, whether dealing with President Trump or dealing with Ottawa, you don't advance Alberta's interests by picking unnecessary fights. That's leadership. But the tone of yesterday's press conference deserves scrutiny for a different reason: not because it was confrontational, but because it celebrated too little. We celebrated announcements, we celebrated funding, we celebrated promises. But once the cameras stopped rolling, Albertans were still left asking one simple question: what actually changed?

And that's where today's Big Picture begins.

One number dominated yesterday's press conference: 510 million dollars of federal funding. It sounds enormous, and it is, until you begin asking what that number actually represents. Buried inside yesterday's announcements was a much smaller story, one that says a great deal about how Ottawa continues to view municipalities and provinces. Take Red Deer. Two funding numbers matter here: 3 million dollars, and 9 million dollars. At first glance they sound like two grants, announced together. They're not. The 3 million dollar commitment is what got announced yesterday, new money on the table now. The 9 million dollars is a different story entirely: it's what's left of an earlier 12 million dollar Housing Accelerator Fund grant, of which 3.1 million had already been paid out, before Red Deer forfeited the rest earlier this year, after declining to adopt Ottawa's mandatory zoning requirement, four units as of right, on residential lots across the city. That's not a hypothetical about conditions attached to federal money. That's 9 million dollars, already gone, because a city didn't rezone the way Ottawa required. And that's where this story becomes much larger than Red Deer, because Alberta passed Bill 18 for a reason: the province made it clear that municipalities are creatures of provincial legislation, not independent governments negotiating directly with Ottawa.

Yesterday’s press conference showed those discussions are still continuing: the Mayor of Red Deer, Premier Smith, Prime Minister Carney, all acknowledging that conversations are still underway. Perhaps they’ll find common ground. Perhaps they’ll reach an agreement that respects both provincial jurisdiction and municipal needs. But the underlying question hasn’t gone away. Infrastructure isn’t controversial, most Albertans would welcome better roads, better water systems, better public infrastructure. The question isn’t whether infrastructure should be built, the question is who gets to decide how it gets built. Because funding without conditions is assistance, funding attached to local planning requirements becomes influence, and whoever controls the money often controls the decision. That’s the conversation quietly sitting underneath yesterday’s headlines, and underneath Prime Minister Carney’s repeated references to cooperative federalism. On the surface the message is partnership, working together, finding common ground. But beneath the language of cooperation, the funding still comes with conditions. Bill 18 wasn’t written to reject federal investment, it was written to reinforce a constitutional principle: if Ottawa wants to invest in Alberta communities, it should work through the Province of Alberta, not negotiate directly with municipalities on matters that fall within provincial jurisdiction.

For the last several years, one phrase has dominated nearly every conversation about housing: Affordable Housing. You've heard it from Ottawa, city halls, planners, developers, housing advocates. But very few people ever stop to ask what it actually means. If you've lived through the zoning debates in Calgary or Edmonton, you already know what many of those conversations have looked like: single family lots becoming duplexes, duplexes becoming row housing, row housing becoming multi unit developments, all in the name of affordability. And yet Albertans keep asking the same question: affordable, according to whom? When sixteen new homes appear on a single lot, and every one of them sells for more than half a million dollars, who exactly is that affordable for? Because the federal government actually has a definition. According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, housing is considered affordable if it costs less than thirty percent of a household's pre tax income. That's it. That's the definition. It's an accounting formula, not an aspiration. Not that long ago, affordable housing wasn't a government category, it was called your first home: a small bungalow, a townhouse, a modest starter home, something you owned, something you hoped your children would one day leave for something even better. Today, the conversation has become whether we can fit enough people into enough units to satisfy a mathematical definition of affordability. Those aren't the same aspiration.

If you've spent any time with me at YakkStack, you know we don't dislike numbers, quite the opposite, numbers matter, they keep governments honest, they expose stories that headlines often miss. The problem isn't the spreadsheet, the problem is the ideology behind it. After the announcements, after the funding commitments, the conversation shifted, questions from the media moved to two subjects that have shaped Alberta's political debate for years: equalization and immigration. We'll come back to equalization in a moment, but let's begin with immigration. Premier Smith spoke about bringing Alberta's immigration model closer to Quebec's, not simply reducing numbers, but increasing provincial control over who comes here. Much of the discussion online overnight focused almost entirely on one number, forty thousand, too many, too few, or somewhere in between. But that's not the only question Alberta should be asking: the more important question is who are we inviting to build the province alongside us. Immigration isn't measured simply by how many people arrive, it's measured by whether the province has the housing, the infrastructure, the schools, the health care, and the employment opportunities to support both the people already here and the people who are coming. But here's what everyone should appreciate: nothing fundamentally changes on October the nineteenth, whether Albertans vote to move toward a separation referendum or not, because a vote to pursue separation isn't separation, it's the beginning of another political and constitutional process, one that would take time, negotiation, legislation, and almost certainly years, not days.

The topic that generated the most attention from yesterday's press conference wasn't infrastructure, it wasn't housing, it wasn't immigration, it was equalization, and that's why we've saved it for last, because every part of this conversation deserves context. We're not going to forget that equalization was the central question on Alberta's twenty twenty one referendum, we're not going to forget that sixty one point seven percent of Albertans voted to remove equalization from the Constitution. That happened, and it's still part of this conversation. But fairness also requires us to keep yesterday's comments in their proper context: the current equalization formula is already locked in, the existing agreement runs until twenty twenty nine. We've seen a great deal of reaction to Premier Smith's comments over the past twenty four hours, some concluding she's abandoned the issue, others calling her a traitor to Alberta. But that's not actually what was said. Her words were straightforward: those who benefit from the program want to keep it as is. I haven't made much headway with my fellow premiers who are the recipient provinces, but the ones who are the net contributors feel as well that we need to get more fairness into the program. It describes the political challenge Alberta has faced for years: changing equalization isn't simply a matter of convincing Ottawa, it requires convincing governments that benefit from the current arrangement to support changing it. Yesterday wasn't a failure, it wasn't a breakthrough either, it was a reminder that good intentions, polite speeches, and large funding announcements aren't the same thing as results. Because that's what prosperity always was: not a promise, a result.

Before we get to the Big Picture, we'd like to take a moment to thank another local business that helps keep this microphone on. At HaVer UpLay, we believe in supporting the businesses that support our communities, the companies that still believe quality workmanship and customer service matter. That's why we're proud to recognize Valley Floors. Whether you're renovating a single room, building a new home, or replacing flooring throughout your house, their team specializes in supplying and installing hardwood, laminate, tile, and other hard surface flooring, with the experience to help bring your vision to life. If you're thinking about your next flooring project, give Niel and the team at Valley Floors a call, or visit valleyfloorsinc.ca. When you support local businesses that take pride in their work, you're helping build stronger communities, one project at a time.

Now, here's the Big Picture. Yesterday's conversations all mattered: infrastructure matters, housing matters, immigration matters, equalization matters, none of those subjects deserved less attention. And it wasn't really about whether you agreed with every answer Premier Smith gave, it was about recognizing the position she's negotiating from today. Today, she has to deal with the Canada that exists, not the Alberta that may exist after October the nineteenth. Because no matter how Albertans vote, nothing changes overnight, the negotiations don't end, they begin again, Ottawa and Alberta will still be sitting across the same table. The only difference may be what Alberta brings to that table. Today, the Premier brings diplomacy. After October the nineteenth, Albertans will decide whether diplomacy is backed by a stronger negotiating mandate. History has shown that the strongest negotiations require both. Because not that long ago, Canadians expected prosperity. Prosperity wasn't built by announcements, it wasn't secured by intentions, it was achieved through results. And on October the nineteenth, Albertans won't simply decide where they want to go, they'll decide what they'll bring to the table to help get there. And now, you see the Big Picture.