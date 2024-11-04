Just as Legislature was shutting down for the summer and coinciding with the Injection of Truth event in Calgary - hosted by UCP Calgary-Lougheed, I’d started a petition with a few objectives in mind.

The first - Stop the CONVID Jabs in Children.

There was never any science to rationalize these…certainly the statistics provided by the province never indicated that children were at any risk…and given that the “vaccines” never actually prevented transmission nor lowered transmissibility by way of lessening viral load…and were linked to multiples of Adverse Reactions…the Benefits have Never Outweighed the Risks.

The Children’s versions of the Vaccines, wasn’t released in Canada until the end of November of 2021 (20 Months after the first case of CONVID was reported in the province…and statistically speaking…risk could Not Be Measured by way of mortality in healthy children…given that by this time, there had only been 2 deaths from birth to 19 in 83K Cases that were reported:

Since then, a study involving 1.7 Million Children has been published showing that “among both adolescents and children, myocarditis and pericarditis were documented ‘Only in the Vaccinated Groups’…”

You can find this summary →HERE

Take this, appreciating that children were never at any risk and then combine it with the fact that Absolute Risk Reduction that came along with the jabs was only, ever and at best, 1%…and you’d have to wonder why we’d still even make these available.

We ought not…

In addition to having the CONVID Jabs removed from these age groups, I am also looking for a commitment, by the provincial government, to the funding of tissue samples in those who have had life altering injuries by way of an adverse reaction following their vaccinations.

Information provided by Dr. David Speicher, having tested multiples of samples of the mRNA vaccines indicate that these contained plasmid DNA, the SV40 Promoter Sequence (which acts as a nuclear targeting sequence for plasmid DNA) and were encapsulated (Lipid Nanoparticles) to bypass our immune systems.

There are a couple of reasons for this request, mostly being…how much genetic damage, if any was caused…

As well as, how long will those who are severely injured, continue manufacturing the spike proteins. In the early studies and just over a year from their public release (given the trial period), these were found to still be in patients for 2 years. We’ve gone a long ways past this point and it would be interesting to see if this is still happening and what can be done to fix these issues.

Given that there was still an increase in provincial mortality, that outpaced the year previous…

Lastly…I’ll be asking to bring back all of the statistics that were used by the province to fear and shame the populations into lining up for more of these shots, even after they were statistically shown to fail - differences in Cases, Hospitalizations, ICU admissions between the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

Reason being, following the weekly only reports that the province was providing, in 2022…there was some critical information that was removed and fairly essential to the “effective” portion of the “Safe and Effective Narrative - This:

Using this data…from week to week and up until it had been removed, it was easy to track the increase in rates of vaccinated vs unvaccinated - Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths…showing that despite the fact that the majority of the population had been jabbed multiples of times…they were the drivers in all 3 categories - from the first reports in January 2022 until they were removed:

Where by the beginning of 2022, CONVID had increased in transmissibility but lessened in virulence (Omicron wave starting in November of 2021) and with the elderly and higher risk communities having been boosted, at least twice…but CONVID associated mortality was greater in 2022 than 2020 or 2021, for the province:

You see…

All 3 of these requests are important and fortunately, all fit onto a single petition form, as was provided by the Province, in a template.

And while there is a lot of other information that we still wouldn’t see with this information…it would properly inform the general public of an actual healthy path forward, during waves of CONVID lunacy…and in allowing people to know the true risks behind the experimental gene therapies.

