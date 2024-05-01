Of Course the NDP are supporting the Liberal Budget...

When you look at the national polling on seats for the NDP…they’re absolutely in the toilet:

And there isn’t a single thing that Jag can do to stop this. Even on his so-called achievements, school lunches, birth-control pills (which he prioritizes ahead of anything health related), diabetes meds…all works out to be the sum total of nothing, were introduced into the House by the Liberals.

Meaning, he can try and take credit…but he’s actually no more than a sidecar attached to he moped of the Liberal Party.

Even on the provincial side of things, in British Columbia…his failings are costing the NDP votes by association:

BC Conservatives with a rocket like launch out of the basement…by end of summer could look like the leading party in BC…(especially after the budget goes through)…and even in Alberta, while Smith can claim a little credit…if another election were held today, she’d recapture some lost seats from the ANDP.

So the idea that Jag would actually stand up for the 70% of Canadians that can’t afford the Carbon Tax and it’s impacts and vote down this insane budget, which will further decimate our already struggling economy, he’s just going to try to desperately cling onto the Mooches on the Lighter side of Left - NDP Voters.

These people hate Trudeau…as much as those who, have woken up to the NDP Federal Coalition, hate Jag…only, it’d seem that they aren’t swapping between parties - Lib→NDP, NDP→Lib…they’re migrating to a conservative platform where even Mad Max Bernie is looking like a rockstar and there isn’t a single PPC Seat in the HoC.

Okay…maybe Max is just picking up what the greens are literally putting down…or some variable mix across the country…just to say that, Jagmeet, by the end of his term will have a pension, but will not have a job.

Jags decision has completely decimated the Orange Party across Canada and if he were a leader, or even paying attention to key concerns of Canadians, would have crashed the coalition and pushed for a Non-Confidence Vote a long time ago.

The problem is…he is a narcissist and was glued to his Tic Toc account as much as Trudeau was to his selfies…and maybe he hasn’t twigged?

You might think that if you’d not seen nor heard that reforms to the Election, under the guise of being more inclusive and not conflict with Diwali, needed to be pushed ahead by one week…and that what this does is ensure that an additional, who may rightfully be voted out of their seats, will collect a Federal Pension - potentially costing Taxpayers as much as $120 Million.

Situations like this…the election this far out…they should have pulled it ahead!

Not sting the taxpayers for firing these clowns ahead of their pension required length in the House.

Just thought I’d drop this harbinger of catastrophe before ya caught the big sizzle with press gleaming over the dud Budget 2024 trash tomorrow.

