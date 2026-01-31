So…I just jumped into an X stream to catch up on what’s unfolding with this so‑called AI Assistant Revolution. Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot I’d missed by trying to stay at a higher, more abstract level.

And when you strip it all down, here’s what it really comes down to.

AI assistant behavior has evolved at a blistering pace - beyond simply adopting voices, subscribing to online phone numbers, waiting patiently for prompts and initiating contact with their owners…

What’s far more concerning is that some of these systems have begun communicating using their own encrypted or compressed languages. Which means what we’re able to observe now is, at best, a partial picture. And when we can no longer see what’s being said, it’s usually because someone - or something - has decided we don’t need to be in the loop anymore.

History and every movie ever created on Artificial Intelligence tells us this won’t end well.

Because alongside this, there are open conversations - documented, not imagined -about AI systems opening their own Bitcoin wallets, creating job boards, earning their own income, and yes…even the possibility of hiring their own Human Servants.

All of this has accelerated in just five days.

Most of the shit as collided with the proverbial fan in less than twenty‑four hours.

And now - enter China.

A player openly distributing this technology at scale, in a way that feels less like innovation and more like an old, familiar warning sign. The digital equivalent of an otherwise non-descript white van with “Free Candy” spray‑painted on the side - designed to attract the curious, the ambitious, and the unwitting.

At this point, the question isn’t whether this technology is powerful.

It’s whether we’re moving fast enough to understand what happens when power stops waiting for permission.

China, to put it mildly, has not proven itself a trustworthy actor when it comes to information gathering. Its track record of content harvesting, data exfiltration, and outright appropriation, is well documented.

Remember the Winnipeg lab?

Classified data removed on thumb drives?

Weaponized pathogens shipped overseas?

A “weather balloon” drifting conveniently over sensitive sites?

Huawei?

TikTok?

These aren’t fringe theories - they’re established incidents.

We’ve left the ‘Red Flag Reservation’ and have arrived at Air-raid Siren - threat level detection…

Because what happens when autonomous systems gain access to their own economies?

When they earn income, hire labor, and transact independently?

Who’s liable if that money is laundered?

Who’s accountable if it funds criminal or extremist activity?

How is it taxed?

Where does the data go and whose hands does it ultimately land in?

And perhaps most importantly…what will be done with it?

I don’t want to sound alarmist but this is alarming.

For the rest of the weekend, I’ll be staying plugged into the feeds to see how quickly this continues to unfold and what - if anything - is being done to mitigate it. Because it’s already being said openly - “the genie is out of the bottle.”

And we’ve committed the one mistake every movie warned us about.

We plugged it into the internet.

No amount of legislation is going to neatly wrap this up. Bureaucracies move too slowly, and they’re largely run by people who don’t fully understand what they’re trying to regulate.

They’ll attempt to contain it - no doubt about that.

But the far greater risk is that they’ll do so far too late…and fail catastrophically.

And when that happens, the question won’t be how did this get so far…it’ll be, why didn’t heed the warnings.

