Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
8h

I have been assured over and over that God is above and all knowing. He will never fail. His peace overcomes the fear. Thanks Sheldon it's obvious your heart cares for all of us. God bless you!

Reply
Share
Brian Rutherford's avatar
Brian Rutherford
9h

Do not fear! Fear is our downfall. Unplug from the system and quit supporting the asshole puppet masters (I would say the Zionist regime. Mostly Israeli and I’m sure Chinese zionists as well). I would say trust in our Creator/God to have our backs! After all we are in a Spiritual war and I would say most of what you see online are falsehoods and theatre. Don’t let your WHAT IF EGO control you (fear fear fear)

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture