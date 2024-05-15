When you look at the New Democrats inside of Alberta…while they call themselves “democratic socialists”, you can easily conclude that there is no fine line between their ideology and true socialism.

It doesn’t matter how much you make or how much your family needs…they still believe that they are more entitled to your paycheck than you are.

Which, when you look at their current leadership and throughout their first 2 debates, it’s all the same rhetoric about big business making too much, more taxes for the rich and more free shit for the peasants…as they destroy the middle class.

Now…Gil McGowan just packed in his campaign, yesterday…given that he could only raise about $10k of the $60k required for him to be in this race to begin with…and if you keep this in mind, in a non-election year, where cost of living is through the roof…finding $60k x 5 Candidates is a LOT of scratch for these individuals or even their entire party to raise…WITHOUT the help of union campaigns.

Gil had to state that he wouldn’t use union funding for his personal campaign…this was most likely due to some under-the-table or backroom conversation that he needed to have with his 4 running mates…honor amongst criminals, so to speak.

And while we haven’t cracked open the books on all of the rest…I feel fairly confident that Nenshi has to be close if not over the line…Hoffman, had her nutted as being 100% solid on fund raising, given her longevity with the party…the rest of them, not so much.

But when I came across a Sarah Hoffman tweet, trying to get her free-shit loving crew together for an evening out…at a whopping $200/head, like her, I snapped back into reality.

After 8 hours of her post…she’d amassed 12 likes and 937 views.

Since I posted this on twitter…it seemed to gain her a little more traction…and by little, I mean like close to ZERO.

It’s only added 2 more comments, 1 more reshare and 1 more like. Comments, less than supportive of her efforts.

There is a saying that goes a long the lines of…

If you lay with dogs, you wake with fleas.

And if you’d extend this out…you’d see the similarities.

If you lay with socialist supporters, who is going to support you on a $200/plate night out, to hear you chat about how much money she’s going to take from others to give to you…if she’s already trying to spank you for a couple of brownies for the event.

It’s shameful…and would be actually kind of painful to watch…if she wasn’t such a terrible person.

She’s got a month to see if she can fill this venue…

But without a deep discount and at least one more person dropping from the leadership debate, maybe gil buying up some seats to smite Nenshi…I don’t think that she’s not gunna get there.

