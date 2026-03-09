I’m a numbers guy…

I don’t know why…but I am.

And I know that a lot of you are bored to tears when I post on some of this shit…but bear with me folks, because we’ve got some things here to discuss and I’m pretty sure you’re going to be of the same mind by the time I’m finished.

I promise to keep this as painless as possible.

Let’s start off with…we’ve all heard the “24, 000 Canadians died waiting on healthcare”, number, right?

The thing that most don’t actually realize is that this number is actually larger.

A lot larger.

4x larger, in fact.

Because we’d only started tracking this in 2018.

And since tracking began in April 2018, the cumulative reported total exceeds 100,876 such deaths.

That’s right…almost 101,000 Canadians have died under Liberal Watch, waiting for healthcare and things are getting WORSE - 6 million Canadians without a family doctor, 18 hour waits in “Emergency” Rooms, not forgetting months long wait to see a specialist and for surgery…

Aaaaaaaaaaaaand…we’re about to round another 100,000 deaths by Medically Assisted Suicide…which disgusts me.

However…as we’re all aware, Premier Smith is running down the process of a dual-practice system of healthcare, where if you still have a few sheckels left in your savings account and want to jump in front of any of the 600,000 “New Canadians” that have been added to our province over the last few years, whose healthcare YOU FUND through taxes because they’ve never contributed to the system…you can.

And…if you’re right about needing this service, you get a refund.

Where as if you are a hypochondriac that just likes to have tests done and continue to burden the system…you’ll be forced to wait your turn in line or not get a refund.

And, I agree with this.

It’d be no different than the oil change maintenance you get with your new vehicle that states they will give you a free oil change every 10k kms…but you decide you want to do this every 5,000…you pay the added charges.

Moving on…

Health and labour groups from across Canada have just signed an open letter, pissing and moaning to Pee Hack (PHAC - Public Health Agency of Canada) because they think that Premier Smith is a big fat poopy head.

Or something.

And just look at this image…these people are all dead serious.

Okay…well maybe ‘dead’ is the wrong adverb to use here - but let’s move on instead of being all dead serious about it, k?

What I’d like you to remember about some of these people is that in Alberta, 2021 - the Number One leading cause of death was - shrugged shoulders - from these clowns.

As in…they couldn’t be bothered with even trying to figure out why people were dying.

The #1 leading Cause - Ill-defined and Unknown.

And from others, if are in Quebec - were literally killing people through negligence and life ending drugs throughout 2020 instead of treating them for Flu Symptoms or the sniffles.

Where, as you can see…there was a disproportional rate of mortality in Quebec in the early stages of CONVID, in Quebec, accounting for more supposed CONVID deaths than the sum total from the rest of Canada.

Where Pee Hack said Nothing!

Crickets.

I have my own personal reason to trust none of these people with my health, unless it’s a massive open gash or fractured bone…but a lot of this should also leave you pondering about our healthcare.

Because healthcare has transitioned into little more than a marketing program for pharmaceuticals.

As of the last statistics I could even find on this…the number of people who were on 10 or more prescription medications, in Canada, is gobsmacking!

From my book:

Anyways…

The issue with the 101,000 Canadians dying, waiting for Healthcare and the smaller number of them being 24,000 over the fiscal year April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025 - is that…wait for it.

Wait for it.

Wait for it.

Alberta doesn’t track this data and none of these deaths actually came from our province.

That’s not to say that this number wouldn’t be larger. It absolutely would be if the same people who couldn’t be bothered to figure out why people were dying in 2021 were to add in their totals.

But what this goes to say is…

All of these ‘Health and labor groups from across the country’, who are trying to dictate what Alberta does with it’s healthcare system - despite us having the only Premier in the country trying to fix things - really ought to tend to the apocalypse that’s happening in their own healthcare systems.

These are the same people who screech, “The Fire is a Provincial Fire”, pointing at the UCP government, while watching their own homes burn to the ground.

Because what we need to appreciate here are a few horrific things…

Our Free Healthcare - isn’t free. It’s completely fucking terrible. All of the professionals are in on it. We’re the only province trying to fix this. They should tend to their own fucking business before trying to tend to ours…

And, I’d even go so far as to respectfully request that Premier Smith start cracking down on these statistics - or lack there of - because without knowing where all of the leaks are in this boat, we’ll never keep it afloat.

See…all of this math shit ain’t so bad.

I mean…the math sucks. The system sucks. The situation is horrific…

But it’s not so painful to read about when presented colorfully, right?

