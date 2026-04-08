Take a good look at that image.

A cardboard stand. A public sidewalk. Right outside a high school in Premier Danielle Smith’s constituency.

Big white sign. Black and red letters. “LITTLE FREE BANNED BOOK LIBRARY.”

Take one.

Now picture who walks past that sidewalk every single morning.

Grade 9 students.

Fourteen and fifteen years old.

The books on display are the exact same titles Alberta’s government removed from school libraries - Gender Queer: A Memoir, Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic, Blankets - removed specifically because of their graphic sexual content, explicit illustrations that is not age-appropriate for minors.

That was the determination.

That is the reason they’re gone from the shelves.

So these activists took those same books and placed them on a public stand where any kid walking to class can freely grab a copy.

No parent consulted.

No age check.

And no permission slip.

Just...take one.

I want you to sit with that image for a second, because I keep coming back to one question.

Would they allow a drug dealer to set up out front of that same school?

Would they hand him a table, a sign and a permission slip to stand there and push product at kids walking through the gate?

Because I genuinely cannot figure out what the difference is supposed to be here.

This didn’t happen out of nowhere and it didn’t happen quietly.

This is the same activist network that has been trying to force its way into Alberta’s classrooms for years - through the Alberta Teachers’ Association, through the Alberta Federation of Labour and with what has looked a whole lot like the open political support of the Alberta NDP - wrapped in Naheed Nenshism - “Punching down on the Vulnerable”…

They have gone after more than twenty sitting MLAs, targeting Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides directly and after Premier Smith herself.

They launched the recall campaigns, filed the lawsuits, ran the pressure campaigns and prolonged strikes.

They threw everything they had at this province and at the people Albertans elected.

Recall petitions.

Failed.

Court challenges.

Failed.

Pressure campaigns.

Failed.

Every. Single. One.

And now, after all of that - after every democratic and legal door closed on them because Albertans simply aren’t buying what they are selling - they are out on a public sidewalk with a book stand pointed directly at fifteen-year-olds.

It’s disgusting!

The recalls alone should have been enough to send the message. Albertans looked at their campaign and said “no”. Loudly, clearly and through the exact process they were offered.

It wasn’t enough.

It is never enough for these people.

And something else worth clearing up on this because the “banned books” framing is designed to muddy the water.

There is no ban.

Every single one of those titles is available for purchase today at any bookstore that chooses to carry them, in this country.

Adults can walk in, buy a copy and read it cover to cover.

That is not in dispute.

The government removed inappropriate material from school libraries…that’s it.

This isn’t NEW…this country has always understood that age and maturity matter.

Movies carry ratings for a reason.

Tobacco, alcohol and cannabis have age restrictions for a reason.

The adults-only section at the back of the old video store existed for a reason.

We as a society have always recognized that some content belongs in adult spaces - not in the hands of children who aren’t old enough to consent to what they’re looking at.

That used to be called common sense.

Now it gets labelled oppression when it inconveniences an activist with an agenda.

They built a free-access display of sexually explicit material outside a school full of minors and dared the police to do their job.

Criminal Code Section 163 covers the distribution of obscene material. Section 171.1 covers making sexually explicit material available to a child. Mandatory minimum jail time.

These are not obscure provisions buried in some dusty corner of the law - they exist precisely for situations like this one.

This is not protected protest nor simple civil disobedience with a noble history behind it…it’s adults placing explicit content within reach of children, in open contempt for the rules that everyone else in this province has to follow.

These people represent a fringe minority with abhorrent views - and the failures prove it. If they commanded the kind of support they pretend to have, those twenty-plus MLAs would already be facing byelections.

The Premier’s seat would be in play.

But none of that is happening because when Albertans are actually asked, the answer is “NO”!

They know that.

That is why they are not in the legislature and not in the courts anymore.

They are at the school gate.

And they are using children - again - as props in a culture war they have lost every time they’ve tried to fight it through legitimate means.

So let me say plainly what the response to this kind of stunt needs to look like, because nothing less is appropriate.

Arrests.

Charges pressed.

And termination of any public employee who encouraged this, supported it or quietly looked the other way while their colleagues participated.

Not. A. Request.

These political stunts have to be treated exactly the way they deserve - with the full weight of the law they decided to ignore.

Because the moment you let this slide without consequence, you have told every activist with a book cart and a grievance that the school gate is fair game.

Alberta is done with that.

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