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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
5h

Is there a law against adults giving children pornography? If so, this may be the avenue to go down.

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Mitchell Ronaldson's avatar
Mitchell Ronaldson
5h

There are likely cameras on a corner somewhere they’d be able to see who placed the books and stand there

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