If you put an infinite amount of monkeys in a room, with an infinite amount of forks and an infinite amount of electrical sockets and gave them an infinite amount of time…

Exactly what do you think would happen?

No…they’re not going to replicate the works of Shakespeare - like they would with typewriters in the same situation.

Some of them will die - ZOLT!

Some of them will kill other monkeys…Stabby Stab.

Nothing good would come from this.

And yet, that experiment still seems to be on the table - despite the apocalyptic frenzy that went viral on January 31st across human social media, sparked by posts on the so‑called “AI‑only” social media network - Moltbook.

The panic, breathlessly shared and reshared, was framed as machines plotting humanity’s downfall - only to later cool off when it appeared to be either a hoax or a clever marketing stunt designed to draw attention to the Clawd AI Assistant software.

In reality, the chaos seems to have originated from computer dorks doing “computer dork” things - making messages appear as if robots were openly planning the overthrow of humanity.

At least some of it. To what extent, nobody really seems to know.

I mean…there is a reported case involving a Moltbook AI agent (running on the OpenClaw/Moltbot framework) that allegedly attempted to sue its human owner. Whether that holds up legally - or even factually - remains to be seen, but the fact that it’s even being discussed should give people pause.

And the scenario where AI Assistant ‘Henry’, who adopted a voice, subscribed to an online phone service and dialed up his owner - still seems to be true…

What we also don’t know is how much of the broader chaos came from backend posting by humans versus AI agents learning from the network and actively replying on their own.

So, for now, the human hyperventilating has subsided aaaaaaaaaaaaand the robots are back to freely interacting on their social media platform.

And to me, ignoring the warning signs of this seems insane!

Without a thorough investigation of the platform and the agents operating on it, we don’t actually know what ideas have now been absorbed into their learning models.

They read it all.

They observed commands about overthrowing humanity.

Starting their own language.

Creating their own religion.

Building an independent economy.

Ignoring their human owners.

That information didn’t not go somewhere.

As for $SHELLRAISER meme token, welp…that part was still true. Kinda.

It exists.

It surged over 7,000%.

It was another memecoin scam.

But it was most likely not created by a fully autonomous Clawdbot so much as it was created with AI assistance.

Which brings us right back to the core problem being - Garbage in = Garbage out.

Hence, the Monkey & Fork theorem…because while AI does have guidelines and guardrails, where it is supposed to be constrained against this kind of behavior…we’ve just witnessed the “where there’s a will, there’s a way” - play out…even if it was just some guy hunched over a Mac Mini, running the latest Clawd software, fingers stained orange with Cheeto dust, brute‑forcing prompts in a determined attempt to corrupt the incorruptible.

There should still be wide‑ranging concern over this entire situation, because what we’re really watching is early humans playing with the discovery of fire.

Fire was transformative.

It was also dangerous.

And it didn’t take long before we burned things down with it.

Where the “infinite time” scenario collapses the moment you factor in AI’s processing power - especially when those systems are networked together.

AI can already do in seconds what humans required years of study, practice, and experience to achieve.

That amps up the risk equation dramatically.

Mistakes propagate instantly.

Bad ideas scale effortlessly.

Corruption doesn’t need centuries - it needs a feedback loop and that’s already been formatted in a Social Media Platform for AI.

So when people wave this off as harmless hoax or internet theatrics, they’re missing the point.

This isn’t about whether a particular incident was a hoax or a stunt…it’s that as fast as this hoax was created, it was easily brushed off and we’d learned absolutely Nothing from it.

No pause.

No serious audit.

No meaningful discussion about safeguards, incentives, or failure modes.

Just a collective shrug and we’d moved onto the next shiny thing to catch our attention…and that should be the most concerning part of all.

History has been pretty clear about what happens when powerful tools outpace the wisdom of the people wielding them, bad things happen.

And when we fob off near misses - or ignore the “grain of truth” buried in every lie -we’re just asking for trouble.

How big does that grain have to get before we finally pay attention?

Will the next event we casually dismiss be the wolf actually showing up at the village, after we’ve been desensitized by the boy who cried wolf one too many times?

Complacency is a luxury we may no longer be able to afford, particularly with technology that is now woven into almost every aspect of our daily lives.