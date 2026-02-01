Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJ_Wight's avatar
DJ_Wight
14h

Of course we will (ignore lessons, that is.) It's a terrifying prospect.

Reply
Share
Just Me!'s avatar
Just Me!
7h

I for one am glad that I'm pretty computer inept... Ignorance is or can be bliss...

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture