Another one bites the dust…

Just over a year ago…ONE YEAR AGO…Clown Prince Trudeau was proud of his investment in Northvolt to make the world’s cleanest electric batteries, for generations to come:

To the tune of $4.3 Billion, $2.9 of that coming from Quebec…to be of course dumped into Quebec.

And while Quebec seemingly put in the Lions Share of this…they are also the largest benefactor in Transfer Payments, meaning that this never costed them a single dime.

However…even with these fools pissing away $4.3 Billion on more batteries that the country doesn’t need for EVs that the country doesn’t want…

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Investment Management Corp. of Ontario (IMCO), Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec participated in US$2.3-billion in convertible debt financings for Stockholm-based Northvolt.

Only to find out what the rest of us knew all along…

This is a failed idea that doesn’t need to be proven time and time again.

With ALL major automobile manufacturers curb stomping their ideas around EVs that nobody wants to buy..Northvolt lost a $2.15 US Billion Dollar Order…forcing it to cut staff and face BANKRUPTCY.

All of this and Quebec doesn’t have a Nortvolt plant yet, doesn’t have a business model, is billions in debt and will wipe out untold amount of pension funds, in yet another green grift failure.

It’s hard to imagine the amount of money that has been pissed away or stolen from Taxpayers, Globally…fighting a problem that doesn’t exist through programs that wouldn’t do anything even if it did, but AI puts this total, over the last decade at $5 TRILLION Dollars, with an additional $4.3 TRILLION Dollars to be spent into 2030.

That’s TRILLION - with 12 zeros…turned into ALL ZEROs!

Because while the main grifters came out making an absolute fortune…generations to come, as Trudeau talked about…will not notice a single damned benefit created by the largest grift perpetuated on the planet.

The ones who will feel it?

You.

Me.

Everybody who has pension dollars that just evaporated with this…

And everybody who is reliant on a pension where Billions of others of dollars were invested into…that will also be defunct over the next 2 years, evaporating these funds as well.

Given the mass tax grab, high interest rates, property values, affordability crisis…seniors have either had to go back to work, much past their prime and even mandatory retirement ages, just to live in the homes they’d spent a lifetime earning.

All to watch another fantasy program go Tits Up…

To absolutely nobodies surprise.

