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Paul Turner's avatar
Paul Turner
9h

Thanks for bringing some things back to my memory. Everything reeks in this country. Nobody cares

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
8h

Problem with a pipeline to Sarnia is that there is no demand for it. The refineries in Sarnia are already at capacity and that level is significantly lower than the proposed pipeline will deliver. That means they will need to more than double the refinery capacity and there is not that much demand for refined products in that area. Further, the refineries that exist in Sarnia are not set up for the diluted bitumen that comes from Alberta and no one is stepping up to the plate to build those refineries.

That is one pipeline which makes no sense.

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