Before we look at the deal…it’s important to look at who is sitting on the other side of the table.

And let’s be honest about this…Ontario - who has been telling Alberta to Diversify it’s Economy - now has to diversify theirs, to ours.

He Dumped The Whiskey, Torched The Trade Talks, And Told Smith “Enough Is Enough.” Now He’s Her Pipeline Partner.

Before we get into the Northern Shield Corridor, we need to look at the partner Alberta is getting into bed with. Doug Ford broke a Greenbelt promise that handed developers $8.3 billion, bought and un-bought a $28.9 million jet, dumped Crown Royal on the pavement, and spent $75 million on an ad that got Trump to terminate every trade talk on the table. Meanwhile Ontario lost 52,900 jobs in Q1 2026 alone, auto production is less than half what it was a decade ago, Algoma Steel needed a $500 million bailout, and Ontario’s own bet on the “next economy” — the world’s largest cricket farm — collapsed into receivership. He also spent over a year publicly needling Danielle Smith about unity, right up until January, when he told her to say “enough is enough” on separatism. Now, with no other options left, he’s her pipeline partner.

Now.

In yesterday’s episode, we told you we would be taking a much deeper look at two of the largest announcements to land in Alberta over the past few weeks.

The Northern Shield Corridor.

And the Meta AI data centre.

Today. We begin.

But before we get too deep into a project that could take more than a decade to complete, we need to look at the partner Alberta is getting into bed with.

Because a deal of this size isn’t built in a day. It will cross governments. It will survive elections. It will require billions of dollars, years of negotiations, and political commitments that will have to outlive many of the people currently making them.

So before we look at the pipeline, before we look at the route, before we look at the money, we need to look across the table. At Ontario. And at the man currently sitting at the head of it. Doug Ford.

Because when you’re entering a relationship that could last more than a decade, who you’re getting into bed with can be every bit as important as the deal itself.

Now, let’s find out who Doug Ford actually is.

In 2021, Doug Ford stood up and made Ontarians a promise. He would not touch the Greenbelt. 2 million acres of protected farmland and wetland, wrapped around the Greater Toronto Area, off limits to development.

November 2022, his government opened 15 parcels of it up anyway.

August 2023, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk released her report on how those 15 parcels got picked. The process favoured a small number of developers, who stood to gain a combined $8.3 billion in land value, with environmental, agricultural, and financial impacts pushed to the side.

Here’s how personal that process actually got. The chief of staff to the Housing Minister received instructions from two developers about which parcels to open, handed to him, in envelopes, at a dinner in September 2022 hosted by Ontario’s own building industry association.

The day after that dinner, one of those parcels, in King Township, sold for $80 million.

You do not generally see the words “instructions” and “envelopes” and “the next day it sold for $80 million” in the same story unless somebody eventually has to resign. In this case, two people did.

Housing Minister Steve Clark resigned after Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner found ethics violations. Kaleed Rasheed, who held the public and business service delivery file, resigned separately over his own relationship with a developer tied to the same scandal.

A promise made publicly. Broken privately. Handed out in envelopes at a dinner. That’s who signs the paperwork.

In 2024, Ontario purchased a pre-owned 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650. $28.9 million.

Once the purchase became public, it was sold back to Bombardier within days, at the same price. Newly released documents later showed taxpayers still ate roughly $200,000 in costs from reversing the deal.

The opposition had a name for it ready to go: the gravy plane. A deliberate callback to Doug’s own brother, Rob Ford, and his “gravy train” era running Toronto.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles put it plainly: at a time when we have teachers who are receiving layoff notices, hospitals cutting nurses, families struggling with gas, with groceries, here you are, obsessed with buying your premier a luxury jet.

They bought the jet. The story broke. They sold the jet. Taxpayers still paid for the trouble. If there’s a more efficient way to lose money doing absolutely nothing, Ontario hasn’t found it yet.

March 2025. In retaliation for Trump’s tariffs, the LCBO strips every American alcohol brand off Ontario shelves. Before the ban, those products were worth $965 million a year in sales.

Here’s the detail that matters. Alberta and Saskatchewan have already reversed their own American alcohol bans. Ontario has not. Quebec has not. Doug Ford’s government says the ban stays until the tariffs come off.

And as of a July 13 story this year, the day before this episode, Ontario has now spent $8 million storing $79.1 million worth of unsold, delisted American alcohol. $2.6 million worth has already expired. A May audit found 97% of it still sitting well within normal shelf life. No end date has been announced.

So that’s the actual scoreboard. A protest that’s cost Ontario taxpayers $8 million just to keep the bottles in storage, on top of the sales it isn’t making.

September 2, 2025. A press conference in Kitchener. Doug Ford, in protest of Diageo closing its Amherstburg, Ontario bottling plant, empties a full bottle of Crown Royal onto the pavement in front of the cameras.

207 unionized jobs were on the line. The American-bound bottling was shifting to the United States. The Canadian bottling was moving to Valleyfield, Quebec.

His words, to Diageo’s CEO directly: you hurt my people, I’m gonna hurt you. You’re gonna feel the pain in February when these people don’t have a pay cheque.

He also called the decision dumb as a bag of hammers, and called Diageo a few fries short of a Happy Meal. He called for a full consumer boycott. By October, he’d followed through, threatening to pull Crown Royal from LCBO shelves entirely if Diageo didn’t reverse course.

Whatever else you want to say about that press conference, it was not subtle. Ontario’s premier stood in front of reporters and poured a Canadian whiskey brand out onto the ground like he was libating the gods of interprovincial trade.

And then, October 2025, the big one.

Ontario spends roughly $75 million airing a U.S. television ad campaign built around a Ronald Reagan clip warning Americans about the dangers of tariffs. The target audience: American public opinion. The target outcome: pressure on Trump directly.

Trump’s response was not measured. He terminated every single U.S.-Canada trade negotiation on the table, accused the ad of misrepresenting Reagan’s actual pro-tariff record, and threatened another 10% tariff increase on top of what Canada was already facing.

The ad itself reached over 1 billion views before Ontario finally pulled it, just to get talks restarted. Ford stood by the decision publicly, even while agreeing to take it down.

Read that back. $75 million. 1 billion views. And the result was every trade conversation between the two countries getting shut off at the source. If you were designing an ad campaign specifically to end trade talks rather than protect them, it is genuinely difficult to imagine one that would have worked faster.

So why does a pipeline deal with Danielle Smith make sense for Doug Ford right now? Let’s actually look at the ledger, because the answer isn’t complicated. It’s arithmetic.

Second quarter of 2025: Ontario loses nearly 40,000 jobs. 29,400 of them in manufacturing alone. The sharpest quarterly manufacturing drop since 2009, outside of the pandemic.

First quarter of this year, 2026: it gets worse. 52,900 jobs gone. The steepest quarterly job loss since 2009. Take out the pandemic lockdown entirely, and it’s the worst quarter since 1976. Manufacturing alone shed 31,100 jobs in those three months. Youth unemployment hit 15.9%.

By June: manufacturing down another 17,000 jobs in a single month. Since its peak in January of last year, Ontario manufacturing has lost 61,000 jobs, net. 3.2% of the entire sector, gone.

Ontario’s own fiscal watchdog projected 68,100 job losses for 2025 if the trade war continued. Rising to 119,200 in 2026. 137,900 by 2029, if nothing changes. The hardest hit communities: Windsor. Guelph. Brantford. The Waterloo Region. Every one of them built on auto.

Speaking of auto. GM ends production at its CAMI plant in Ingersoll. 1,200 jobs, gone. Ford shuts down its Oakville EV retooling and shifts that production south of the border, over 3,000 assembly jobs affected. Stellantis’s Brampton plant: 3,200 workers on layoff since early 2024, with the promised retooling paused indefinitely. GM’s propulsion plant in St. Catharines: workforce cut in half.

A decade ago, Ontario’s auto plants built 2.3 million vehicles a year. Last year: 1.2 million. Below half.

Algoma Steel, in Sault Ste. Marie, issues layoff notices to 1,000 workers. 40% of its entire staff. A $985 million loss for the year, with $225 million of that eaten directly by tariffs. They’re closing the blast furnace years ahead of schedule. And even after $500 million in emergency government financing, $400 million of it federal, $100 million from Ontario itself, they’re still cutting jobs.

Novelis, the aluminum plant in Kingston, laid off 21 workers, 7% of its workforce, the same week Trump doubled the aluminum tariff from 25% to 50%.

And while all of that was collapsing, here’s what Ontario’s bet on the future economy looked like. In London, Ontario: what was billed as the largest cricket farm on Earth. 150,000 square feet, fully automated, built to produce millions of kilograms of insect protein a year. Opened in 2022. More than $35 million taxpayer dollars went into it.

By last year, it was in receivership, owing more than $40 million to a single creditor, sold off for a fraction of what taxpayers put in.

So that’s the picture. The old economy: auto, steel, aluminum, gutted by a trade war Doug Ford spent two years fighting and mostly losing. The new economy Ontario was supposed to be building instead: a cricket farm that couldn’t survive contact with Ontario winters.

Housing starts in Ontario are on pace for their lowest level in nearly two decades. Toronto starts alone were down 12% in a single month this spring. The average Ontario home price is down more than 5% year over year. Toronto’s benchmark price now sits 22% below its 2022 peak. Mortgage delinquencies in Toronto are up 45% year over year, the first time in over a decade Ontario has landed above the national average on that measure. Ontario’s own GDP shrank in two of the last three quarters.

And Ontario, on its own, now accounts for 43% of every unemployed person in this entire country. More than double Quebec’s share.

Doug Ford has said the quiet part out loud himself. With auto and steel both battered by tariffs, he’s described diversification as building new infrastructure: seaports, highways, pipelines, and railroads. His own framing, not ours.

Read that list again. Pipelines. Sitting right there next to seaports and highways, in the Premier of Ontario’s own list of what comes next after the auto sector and the steel sector took the hit.

So here’s the actual case for why this pipeline deal, and this partnership with Danielle Smith, makes sense for Doug Ford. Not sentiment. Not a sudden conversion to Alberta’s cause. Arithmetic.

His manufacturing base is shrinking every single quarter. His auto sector is building fewer than half the vehicles it built a decade ago. His steel industry needed half a billion dollars in emergency government money and is still laying off workers. His province’s one big bet on a future industry turned out to be a cricket farm that’s now in receivership. Housing starts are at a two-decade low. Home prices are falling. Mortgage delinquencies are climbing. And Ontario alone carries 43% of the country’s unemployed.

Doug Ford does not have a deep bench of other options left. A 3,300 kilometre pipeline, built with Canadian steel, is one of the very few multi-billion dollar projects on the table that could put people back to work in the exact sectors that have been bleeding jobs for two straight years.

And here’s where it gets rich.

For years, Alberta has been told, by voices out of Ottawa and Quebec, that its real problem is that it never diversified away from oil. Former federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has pointed to Norway as the model, a country that took its petroleum wealth and used it to diversify its economy into something else. The federal government spent years promoting what it called a “just transition,” later rebranded “sustainable jobs,” aimed explicitly at moving oil and gas workers into other industries. And Quebec, along with municipalities across the province, helped bury the last serious attempt at a west-to-east pipeline, Energy East, back in 2017, before the company behind it ever got the chance to build it.

Alberta needs to get off oil. Stop putting all of its eggs in one basket. Diversify.

So look at what’s actually happening now. Ontario’s manufacturing base is shrinking every quarter. Its auto sector is building less than half what it built 10 years ago. Its steel industry needed a half-billion dollar bailout and is still cutting jobs. Its own bet on a next-generation industry was a cricket farm that collapsed into receivership. And the plan Doug Ford himself is now reaching for, to diversify Ontario’s economy back into something that actually works, is oil.

The exact commodity Eastern Canada spent a decade telling Alberta to diversify away from.

Ontario isn’t diversifying away from oil. Ontario is diversifying toward it. Because when your own manufacturing base collapses, the lecture about putting all your eggs in one basket suddenly looks a lot less convincing.

Now here’s where it gets interesting for our purposes. Because while Doug Ford was busy setting Ontario’s own trade relationship on fire, he was also spending over a year in public, telling Alberta’s premier she wasn’t being Canadian enough.

January 10 to 12, 2025. Photos surface of Danielle Smith at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, flanked by Jordan Peterson and Kevin O’Leary, days before Trump’s inauguration. Smith calls it a friendly and constructive conversation about the mutual importance of the U.S.-Canadian energy relationship. Coverage at the time framed it more bluntly: Smith meeting Trump behind Canada’s back.

January 20, 2025. Inauguration day. Ford and Smith watch the exact same speech and come away with two completely different reactions. Ford calls it just creating more uncertainty, says he expects Trump to specifically target Ontario’s manufacturing, and orders the LCBO to be ready to strip American alcohol off shelves. Smith calls the speech promising, and says Trump has demonstrated they’re willing to give us time.

Same speech. Same day. One premier is bracing for impact. The other is optimistic. Worth remembering the next time somebody tells you Canada’s premiers were united on Trump from the beginning.

Days later, every other premier signs a joint federal-provincial statement of unity against Trump’s tariff threat. Every premier except Smith, who objects to putting Alberta energy exports on the table as a bargaining chip.

Ford’s response, in public, naming her directly: united we stand, divided we fall. He reminded reporters Trump wasn’t taking on individual parts of Canada, he’s going full tilt at Canadians as a whole.

A follow-up meeting later that month. Ford again: she understands we need to be united, and I understand that she wants to protect her main commodity. But country comes first, over anything, and you can’t throw a tool away from the toolbox. Asked if Smith was finally on side, his answer was: I think we’re moving her along.

I think we’re moving her along. Not exactly the language of two allies working hand in hand. That’s the language of a man talking about someone he’s trying to bring around.

July 22, 2025. A premiers’ summit in Huntsville. The split reopens, this time over a proposed electricity and energy export tax as leverage against the United States. Ford won’t rule it out. Smith flatly says no. Coverage of the summit had a name for it by then: Team Canada mates no more.

And then, January of this year. With Alberta’s separatist movement building toward this October’s referendum, Ford calls on Smith directly, by name, to shut it down: this is an opportunity for Premier Smith to stand up and say, enough is enough. Either you’re with Canada or you’re not with Canada.

Sit with the timeline for a second. Mar-a-Lago. The inauguration split. The joint statement she wouldn’t sign. Moving her along. Huntsville. And finally, in public, being told which side of a line she needed to stand on.

That is the relationship between these two premiers, going into this pipeline announcement. Not warm. Not aligned. A year and a half of one publicly needling the other about loyalty, unity, and who’s really on Team Canada.

Now. Here’s the Big Picture.

So that’s the man across the table.

A premier who promised not to touch the Greenbelt, then opened it up for developers who walked away $8.3 billion richer, after instructions arrived in envelopes at a dinner. Two ministers resigned. A premier who bought his own government a $28.9 million jet, then sold it back at a $200,000 loss the moment anyone noticed. A premier who dumped Crown Royal on the pavement, banned American alcohol Ontario is still paying $8 million a year to store, and spent $75 million on an ad campaign that got every trade conversation with the United States terminated in a single afternoon.

And a premier who spent the better part of two years publicly needling Alberta’s premier about loyalty and unity, from Mar-a-Lago, to the joint statement she wouldn’t sign, to “I think we’re moving her along,” right up until telling her, this January, that enough is enough.

That’s who Alberta is now building a multi-billion dollar, multi-decade pipeline with.

And here’s the part that actually explains why. Not sentiment. Arithmetic. Ontario’s manufacturing base has shrunk every single quarter for two straight years. Its auto sector is building less than half of what it built a decade ago. Its steel industry needed half a billion dollars in emergency government money and is still cutting jobs. Its one real bet on a next-generation industry was a cricket farm that’s now in receivership. Housing starts are at a two-decade low. Home prices are falling. And Ontario alone now carries 43% of this country’s unemployed.

Doug Ford said it himself: part of his diversification plan is pipelines. After years of Eastern Canada telling Alberta to get off oil and diversify, Ontario’s own premier is now diversifying his economy toward oil, because the alternative he actually tried building didn’t survive the winter.

And now you see the Big Picture.