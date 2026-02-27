Yakk Stack

Cees
12h

Do you still wonder or the lieberals are out to destroy Canada? As puppets of UN and WEF, that is their only goal. Financial, economical and social, Canada gets destroyed from within. That is exactly the plan of the New World Order. Electing Carney was the biggest mistake the East could make.

We were warned by Liz Truss from the UK. We knew he is WEF and UN. We could read his book "Values". But nothing mattered. The imbeciles of the East wanted him.

Only one solution! Get the hell out of Canada. I can only hope that the current government of Alberta is different. Unfortunately, there is not much proof of. I don't trust them. All you hear is "Within a united Canada". There is no united Canada. Lieberals want to destroy Canada. Proof of that is everywhere. Lets get out! Now!!

Scott Smith
11h

Remember, the govt needs someone to collect all those prohibited firearms

