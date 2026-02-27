Because nothing says “serious country” quite like fast-tracking permanent residency for foreign military personnel, pilots included, through a category politely described as serving in a “recognized foreign military.”

Recognized by whom?

On February 18, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada quietly slid a new priority category into Express Entry. Target audience: foreign military pilots, doctors, and maritime technicians. Fast-tracked permanent residency. Potentially lower qualifying scores than regular economic immigrants. All you need is service in a “recognized foreign military.”

And what does that mean?

Like everything else the liberals do…nobody knows. Not even them.

IRCC hasn’t defined it. The ministerial instructions say “recognized foreign military.” The Canadian Armed Forces references enrolment from “any foreign force,” with release papers as the primary vetting tool.

Release papers.

That’s the bar.

I’ve returned library books under stricter verification.

Yes, the CAF is short. Yes, recruitment targets aren’t being met.

But the issue here isn’t a shortage of applicants or people needing a job. Nearly 192,000 Canadians applied between April 2022 and March 2025. Only 15,000 made it through.

Applications are at a ten-year high, and given the unemployment rate in Canada right now, that’s no shocker. The median wait time runs between 245 and 271 days. People looking for a paycheque haven’t got that kind of time. Manufacturing is collapsing. Aluminum, steel, and wood processing plants are shutting down across the country. Industries are shedding workers faster than…well, things that shed really fast and yet the training facilities that could absorb willing Canadians are only running at 80 percent capacity.

So naturally, instead of fixing the bureaucratic slog choking Canadian applicants, we go shopping overseas.

Fixing your own system requires accountability. Recruiting abroad requires a press release.

And the deeper you dive into this plan, the uglier it gets.

Gen. Jennie Carignan, Chief of Defence Staff, offered a reassuring example - imagine a fighter pilot from the Netherlands. NATO ally. Five Eyes partner. Fully integrated security frameworks.

Which would be amazing, if that’s what our policy actually said.

But it doesn’t.

It does not say NATO. It does not say Five Eyes. It does not define “recognized foreign military.” IRCC has not clarified country restrictions.

So we’re not writing policy around the Netherlands example…it’s being written around vibes.

And the timing couldn’t be more tone-deaf.

Canadians are watching unemployment climb, industries collapse and a housing market crater that took a significant portion of the trades economy down with it. They’ve just absorbed the news that over a billion tax dollars went to people who were supposed to have left the country, on healthcare services that in some cases exceed what the average Canadian can access.

And then there’s Trump.

He made demands of Canada that, frankly, most Canadians agreed with too…secure the border, crack down on fentanyl trafficking, get serious. Trudeau’s did a press release, spent a $1.3 billion and what do we have to show?

But this new military recruitment program?

This isn’t just another thumbing of the nose by the Liberal Government at Trump…it’s waging war on logic itself.

Now we’re going to recruit people we don’t know, from places we wouldn’t visit because…REASONS, to protect us?

Here’s what 9/11 should have permanently etched into the operating system of every serious government - the threat doesn’t always show up waving a red flag. It shows up with credentials. With documentation. With pilot training.

The failure wasn’t paperwork. It was scrutiny.

You do not hand someone the keys to an F-35 and then do the background check.

Canada is in the process of acquiring F-35 fighter jets, advanced weapons systems capable of Mach 1.6, precision munitions, and operations in contested airspace. These are not crop dusters at a rural airfield. They are strategic assets, and the countries that supply and share intelligence on them are watching how we manage access to them.

Our plan, apparently, is to recruit people to fly them through an immigration pathway that hasn’t defined which countries qualify, at reduced qualification scores, using release papers as the cornerstone of vetting.

How does that look at the Five Eyes table?

Isn’t this another group that’s looking to kick us out of the club, already?

“Don’t worry, we saw their discharge paperwork”…isn’t reassuring to Canadians and certainly won’t be to the US Forces and the Commander in Chief.

And this isn’t hypothetical hand-wringing about what might happen. U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows that since 2020, 1,256 known or suspected terrorists were encountered attempting to enter the United States from Canada. In fiscal year 2024 alone, 358 watchlist suspects were arrested at the northern border, more than double the 155 encountered at the southern border in the same period. The northern border has now surpassed the southern one for known or suspected terrorist encounters, and former CBP chief Mark Morgan pointed directly at Canada’s immigration intake as a contributing factor, noting that individuals are being flown into Canada specifically to exploit the crossing.

And now, we’re giving them a pathway to circumvent the Coutts border crossing at supersonic speeds with missiles.

Even if we’d forgotten what 9/11 looked like, we don’t have to look that far back for a working example of what happens when speed replaces scrutiny.

The Ontario Trucking Association reported an 867 percent spike in open work permits for foreign drivers between January and March 2025 compared to the year before. The Canadian Trucking Alliance has warned Ottawa repeatedly about immigration loopholes being exploited by carriers. A CBC investigation documented bribes, forged documents, and rigged licensing tests throughout parts of the industry.

When you move fast and skip steps, people get hurt.

Now apply that principle to supersonic weapons systems.

Highway crashes are tragic.

National security failures are existential.

These are not the same category of risk, and we should stop pretending the same level of care went into both decisions.

No one is arguing foreign nationals can’t serve…right now, I am - but nobody asked me.

However, the British Army recruits from Commonwealth nations. Five Eyes partners share personnel. There are legitimate frameworks for this, built on defined country eligibility, bilateral intelligence sharing, and deep security screening.

But this program, as announced, describes none of that. It describes speed, lowered thresholds, undefined eligibility, and release papers.

The difference matters.

Here’s what the Auditor General documented while this press release was being drafted: 192,000 Canadians applied to serve and only 15,000 got through. Thousands are stuck in recruitment limbo past nine months. Attrition hit 5,026 departures between 2024 and 2025. The intake system has been described as ineffective and structurally broken.

There are Canadians who want to serve. There are Canadians qualified to serve. They are waiting in a queue this government has not fixed, sitting behind a bureaucratic wall the Auditor General documented in detail, watching Ottawa announce a fast lane for people it hasn’t clearly defined.

Before we start importing pilots we can’t fully vet from countries we haven’t specified, fix the system for the people who already raised their hand.

There is a straightforward solution to a broken recruitment pipeline.

Fix the pipeline.

But that requires work and we know what the Liberals think about pipelines, right?

