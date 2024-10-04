It was another amazing day in the Calgary Courthouse today, Rath and Company against the province in the Small Business Class Action case against the Province of Alberta…

The majority of the day, taken up by the Province and their 3 representatives…Dube, Flanders and Chu.

I can’t say for sure…but given the closing remarks by Justice Feasby, I’d almost think that he is either a YakkStack Subscriber, or that one of our subscribers was feeding him some intel, because…

In closing, he’d recognized that he was beating the Crown (Province of Alberta), mercilessly…and while he’d try to show the same sort of flame towards the Plaintiffs (Rath and Co), he wasn’t as keyed in…did state that he’d seemed a little harsh(ish) and wanted to let them know that they’d all done a great job in their presentations and with the supporting documents.

What I mean is that, he either read my substack or my Twitter/X feed, realized that he’d completely ROASTED the province…or that he’d maybe come to this conclusion on his own…I don’t know.

But he’d tried to soothe out the situation with his closing statement.

In this…when he’d ROASTED the province earlier on one of their remarks, a larger than expected gallery, siding with Rath, open mouth guffawed, laughing at a statement that he’d made against Provincial Rep - Chu, he literally had to shush us.

I had tears rolling down my cheeks, could barely breathe…from laughter.

ANYWAYS…

It seemed to me that both Jeff and Eva had their poop in a group…presented their case well, were less on the receiving end of flack by Feasby and…while Jeff had expected a decision to come out somewhere in the neighborhood of 3-6 Months…Feasby figured that if he didn’t have his ruling out by December 1st, they should start harassing his assistant.

That’s kind of a big thing…given that it took Justice Romaine almost a YEAR to get through the arguments surrounding “Cabinet Privilege”, on the original Ingram case.

Long Story, short…

The gallery, including Rath and Chipiuk - given that this leg of the journey had been completed was over, decided we should prolly have a bevy together and moseyed down to a nearby establishment to clink a couple of glasses together.

Having worked through lunch yesterday and today and been on his toes today, was the first to make egress…I get it.

The dude was spent.

So am I, but for much different reasons.

Anywho-who…when came time to pony up for the tab, the waitress waved a hand saying that it was already taken care of.

Jeff paid the tab…and more than this, on his way out, he’d walked the table of a dozen or so, of us, to shake all of our hands and thank us for our support.

Now…If you haven’t met Jeff Rath or seen him in person, one thing I can say…he’s larger than life. He’s a tall fella that stands head and shoulder above the crowd. Great to engage with, happy to chat about what’s going on, and this I knew from almost 2 years ago, meeting him first on a Zoom Call during the initial Ingram Case.

Shock and awe, was the feeling we all had, to find out that Jeff was this generous…when all of those he’d bought the round for, would have happily chipped in to buy his tab.

Personally…I can’t be bought. Cheaply, anyways, but everybody has their price.

This wasn’t it, I’d heard earlier from Rebecca Ingram about his support (a whole other substack and maybe even a livestream), to see what Jeff had to spend to support his own personal principles on this, hear about his conversations with other Albertan small businesses and see his commitment to the cause.

I’ve met Jeff at a few events and after today, assembling the pieces together can say that I definitively have a brand new respect.

Had I known that he’d paid the round, would have gladly rejected it…not for not wanting a free beverage but to, in turn, offer to buy him a round.

It was a good day in court today…I’ll stack out the last 2 days tomorrow…but for this evening, all I got to say is that…

Thanks Jeff.

Proud to be a part of the same community, more than happy to be a part of the difference that you are trying to be (if only by showing up), and, next round is on me, dude.

