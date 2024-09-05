Tis the season…

Welp, not THE SEASON…though I do expect Christmas Decorations to be in full-swing over the next 2 weeks…

But the season of children heading back to school, summer fading into fall, cooler temperatures and of course launch of the Vaccination Programs for Influenza, RSV and of course CONVID.

However…at current, PHAC has ordered provinces to DESTROY all old versions of the CONVID Jabs while they haven’t yet approved the New Versions:

In a world where Healthcare and Treatment Protocols made sense…this actually makes sense, however…we’ve not been in this world for a very long time and as things go, we’re still not there.

The idea is to keep up-to-date with the Newest Variants or versions of the jabberoos to offer the most amount of protection…which is again, only an IDEA!

Even when the last Newest Version of the COVID Vaccinations were made available in Canada for XBB.1.5, the XBB Variant had already whittled itself down to being less than 5% of the national cases of COVID.

So…for an entire year, from September 2023 to end of August 2024, these versions were already worthless, even if they actually did what they were supposed to do - which as we all know, they never did.

There was no reduction in cases or transmission.

There were no reductions in Hospitalizations or ICU admissions.

And because people are still dying from CONVID associated Mortality, there is no reduction in DEATH!

You’ll have to search your memory banks really hard to the early days of the CONVID Jabs where they talked about Efficacy Rate and with these new vaccinations, both the mRNA versions had boasted a 95% Effective Rate.

Effective at what…I still don’t know.

Having seen some of the original documentation on agreements from these manufacturers, we realize that they Never Knew if the jabs could limit transmission, (which they absolutely did not) though you’d expect this to be a HUGE PART of what Efficacy Rate Means.

They never actually provided any Immunity because for COVID immunity, you still have to catch COVID and be jabbed to even have Hybrid Immunity.

So...what the hell is Efficacy Rate?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And when we’d continued to see this rate falling, especially as more and more of the jabbies got cases were hospitalized and died from COVID associated mortality, this efficacy rate continued to drop - despite the initial boosters being the same original jabs while the variants of COVID changed.

And then into a bivalent - just in case the original Alpha Strain came back…

And then into a monovalent - because they were no longer worried about Alpha…

And now, specific to KP.2:

These aren’t the New iPhones, where you actually get some marginally better features and more lenses for your cameras.

They have, however, adapted into the same “Keeping up with the Jones’s” version of Healthcare. The latest Fads on keeping healthy through pharmaceuticals, or so they say.

I mean…if people can be talked into Coffee Enemas, Magnetic and Radiant Light Therapies, eating bugs or synthetic meats…why the hell not, hey?

Thing is…the up-to-date versions of the New Jabs stand as little chance of doing anything as the previous jabs, by way of actually being up-to-date…even if they actually worked.

And to confirm this, all you need to do is pay a visit to the Epidemiology Update Page, still available for viewing and seemingly updated regularly here →Link, to see that KP.2 makes up ZERO percent of the cases in Canada - updated to September 3, 2024:

Health Canada hasn’t approved the New Version of the Jabs yet…but will undoubtedly do so…and their reasons for not having already done this?

Hard to say really…

Maybe they’re going to try and create mass panic on shortages to drive people into them…

Maybe now that the news around the jabs, damages they’ve done and complete abysmal failures they’ve been have caught up on…

Maybe anybody approving the jabs in Canada is worried about being arrested for medical malpractice.

I don’t know…

The only thing worthy of mention is…they’re not here now and that the old ones are being pulled from the shelves and destroyed.