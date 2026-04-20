No Duty of Care...
The Decision Nobody Will Own.
Canada's Court of Appeal ruled the federal government owes no "duty of care" to individuals harmed by pandemic-era public health decisions. In the same period, a peer-reviewed study found mRNA vaccine-associated myocarditis in young males was not mild, not transient, and not rare and researchers recommend removing the products from market.
Sean Hartman was 17 years old.
A hockey player from Beeton, Ontario.
He was healthy.
And he died.
This story is told because it has to be.
The Shot: Sean Hartman’s Story
Calgary - Friday April 24 - The Military Museums - 7 PM - SupportSean.ca - special guests - Jamie Sale and Theo Fluery:
You're not surprised on the outcome from this decision.
I'm not surprised on the outcome from this decision.
We would be surprised if the judges had not taken a placebo or nothing at all.
AMD has a substack essay today about Senator Ron Johnson and how he recently acquired records showing the FDA and CDC knew about the risks of myocarditis and strokes, but nonetheless concealed this from the public to continue to push the covid vaccines.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-did-the-government-lie-about?publication_id=748806&post_id=194229087&isFreemail=true&r=qu4vb&triedRedirect=true