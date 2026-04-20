Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Independent Alberta's avatar
Independent Alberta
9h

You're not surprised on the outcome from this decision.

I'm not surprised on the outcome from this decision.

We would be surprised if the judges had not taken a placebo or nothing at all.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Vivian's avatar
Vivian
9hEdited

AMD has a substack essay today about Senator Ron Johnson and how he recently acquired records showing the FDA and CDC knew about the risks of myocarditis and strokes, but nonetheless concealed this from the public to continue to push the covid vaccines.

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-did-the-government-lie-about?publication_id=748806&post_id=194229087&isFreemail=true&r=qu4vb&triedRedirect=true

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture