Canada's Court of Appeal ruled the federal government owes no "duty of care" to individuals harmed by pandemic-era public health decisions. In the same period, a peer-reviewed study found mRNA vaccine-associated myocarditis in young males was not mild, not transient, and not rare and researchers recommend removing the products from market.



Sean Hartman was 17 years old.

A hockey player from Beeton, Ontario.

He was healthy.

And he died.

This story is told because it has to be.

The Shot: Sean Hartman’s Story

Calgary - Friday April 24 - The Military Museums - 7 PM - SupportSean.ca - special guests - Jamie Sale and Theo Fluery:

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