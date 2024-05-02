No…this is not one of those, send me more money and I can do more shit…

However…if you do send me more money, I can, in fact, do more shit - FACT…

But that’s not what this is about.

You see…I absolutely know that I am surrounded by amazing people…and I am happy to share your stories and conversations through my HeartBeat episodes (of which I’ve been a little lacking on)…but there’s more.

This platform and this style of writing offers me an exceptional opportunity to help give back to You, what you’ve tried to afford me in doing this thing…

At the bottom of every one of your Substack Emails from me…or through the platform, you will see this:

Which, is still as true today as when I originally coined this…or stole it from somebody. I honestly can’t remember.

However…this would be an amazing place to add in some great information to help promote YOU and YOUR Business, if was used correctly.

Now, I say this knowing that my stats reach a fair cross range of subscribers across the globe and also say this as somebody who is more interested in returning your kindness than am interested in this being one of those - send me money and I will - type of emails.

While I can make no promises on extending your business reach, I’m happy to help.

So…here’s the dealio.

If you need some advertising and you believe that I can lend you a hand…Let’s Do This THING!

REPLY to this email - not in the comments, and we’ll have a discussion.

(unfortunately, there are products and services that may not be in line with my subscriber base and will not be able to assist)

And the Big Thing here…whether you choose to advertise with me or not, I want you to have a look at these new and rotating banners and have a look at the people inside of the community you are a part of.

Because…this is how we do things, right?

Of course this has to be done on a ‘First Come, First Serve’, basis and depending on my attentiveness and demands, will change accordingly…Priority will be set (don’t hate me) by paid subscribers…and…

Alternatively speaking…if I don’t get vast volumes of people who want to advertise, and this is a very real possibility - if you know of somebody who needs a hand, I’m happy to help.

And yeah…while we’re already plagued with advertising, this isn’t going to go to SPAM LEVELS…it’s just going to be a tiny banner and a link that you can click on, at the end of an email, to help support the community.

I’m interested to see how this all goes…how about you?

