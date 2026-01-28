It’s not just now that the watermain fiasco in Calgary has caused Alberta NDP leader and former mayor of Calgary - Naheed Nenshi - to ramp up his vitriol. But in the aftermath, it increasingly appears the NDP ideological cheese has slid completely off the cracker of reality.

After taking a brief pause, roughly three days, following his now-well-documented incompetence and initial denial of failure surrounding water-main maintenance, while nearly doubling property taxes as mayor and funneling those revenues into ideological indulgences, Nenshi has re-entered the arena swinging wildly. Not with solutions, but with divisive haymakers, as though the Official Opposition’s role is no longer to challenge government policy…but to oppose reality, independent thought, and democratic accountability itself.

Previously, I addressed the dangers of what I call “teddy-bear terminology” - the practice of wrapping soft, comforting language like “harm reduction” around deeply destructive policies. Safe-injection sites, legalized possession of illicit narcotics, and taxpayer-funded drug distribution were sold as compassionate reforms. The predictable and catastrophic results speak for themselves…soaring overdose deaths, city streets overtaken by addiction, and parks and playgrounds reduced to dumping grounds for syringes and drug paraphernalia. (if you missed it, you can find it here → Link).

But there is another, equally dangerous tactic at play through the weaponization of language on the opposite end of the spectrum. This approach invents invisible threats and cloaks them in pseudo-logic, not merely encouraging the public to suspend disbelief, but shaming them into compliance with ideas that are conceptually incoherent, empirically unsupported, and morally indefensible.

And it is precisely here where the NDP’s rhetoric no longer borders on absurdity, it fully embraces it.

Beyond their prior bouts of lunacy focusing on climate alarmism, the sexualization of elementary school children through explicit material in public libraries, to the promotion of irreversible chemical interventions and surgical mutilation rebranded as “gender-affirming care”…the NDP’s rhetoric has now escalated several notches further.

It no longer merely flirts with bad policy. It openly attacks democracy itself, along with the radical notion that Albertans might actually want safer streets, functioning public order, and consequences for crime.

But make no mistake, my friends.

What we are witnessing now isn’t conviction…it’s damage control. A desperate effort to hose down the mess left behind, hoping that if enough scented rhetoric is sprayed into the air, no one will notice the excrement piling up in the liberal lite platform of the New Democrat Party litterbox.

Let’s start with the so-called Nenshi Pledge - a demand that the duly elected governing UCP and their Members of the Legislative Assembly effectively fall to their knees and kiss the ring of ideological conformity.

Stamped with the Provincial Coat of Arms and wrapped in the language of moral authority and “values,” this pledge is not about accountability or good governance. It is an attempt to coerce submission, masquerading as principle.

Speaking from a posture of presumed moral superiority, what this pledge actually seeks to do is quash dissenting voices across the province, stripping away the very concept of representative democracy. MLAs are not elected to swear loyalty oaths to opposition leaders or ideological movements…they are elected to represent their constituents, even when that representation conflicts with the sensibilities of the activist class.

And compelled speech is the hallmark of authoritarianism, not democracy.

The message is unmistakable - comply, or be publicly branded as immoral, unsafe, or illegitimate.

Where debate is no longer tolerated.

Disagreement is heresy…

And this was rolled out conveniently on the day that 4,700 Calgarians came together to stand together for a brighter future at the independence rally:

Where hundreds of others lined up prior to the main event to have their voices counted on the approved citizen initiative application in Alberta is for a constitutional referendum proposal regarding independence.

At the very moment citizens were exercising one of the most direct democratic tools available to them, Nenshi chose to lecture, threaten, and moralize - attempting to turn Conservative MLAs against the very voters who sent them to the Legislature.

Talk about a complete failure to “read the room”.

But wait…it actually gets worse.

What followed was a coordinated ploy involving liberal-appointed judges, who issued a public statement responding to a soundbite from Premier Danielle Smith, in which she remarked that she wished she could “direct” judges.

That remark was immediately seized upon and amplified by Naheed Nenshi and NDP MLA (and Shadow Minister of Justice) Irfan Sabir, who treated it as evidence of an existential threat to democracy.

It’s an unprecedented statement.



It should concern every Albertan who believes in the rule of law, judicial independence and democracy.



The UCP needs to stop its provocative statements and attacks on judiciary and the rule of law in this province.

Funny that…the people railing against democracy on Monday have shifted gears in defense of democracy by Tuesday of the very same week.

The Premier was responding to a specific and deeply troubling reality…a case where the early release of a violent offender directly preceded a double homicide in 2022. That year alone, 256 individuals were charged with homicide while out on bail or early release.

This was also the period when every provincial premier, across party lines, publicly begged the federal Liberal government for bail reform, penning and signing a letter to Trudeau, warning that Ottawa’s policies were producing exactly the outcomes now plaguing Canadian cities:

Which, of course, fell on deaf ears and where still, nothing has actually been accomplished in regards to keeping Canadians safe.

The point of this is to say that IF a Nenshi led NDP were in government in Alberta, given that Albertans don’t feel safe because of the ‘bail not jail’, liberal policy, they wouldn’t oppose the current legislation and the consequences, which are plaguing every major city and municipality, from Coast to Coast to Coast…and Alberta would be the only province, by provincial representation, not seeking safety for its population.

How stupid are these people?

And how is that all working out in NDP led British Columbia?

Exactly how you’d expect:

As per CBC reporting:

There were 132 extortion attempts in Surrey in 2025, 49 of which involved shots fired at homes and businesses. Dozens of others cases were reported in Abbotsford and Delta.

“Directing judges”, as Premier Smith said, to exercise greater restraint when it comes to releasing violent offenders - particularly while the federal Liberals remain fixated on confiscating firearms from law-abiding, licensed gun owners - doesn’t seem like such a terrible idea, does it?

Especially when, the premier of every other province supported it!

“If you throw enough excrement at the wall, some of it might stick”, should not be used as a governing philosophy.

That’s why we’ve seen a decline in support for the Alberta NDP because instead of focusing on pragmatic, broadly supported measures, the party has chosen to double down on ideological narratives that most Albertans neither asked for nor support.

That includes:

Pushing compelled-speech regimes around pronouns;

Encouraging policies that place teachers in adversarial positions with parents, including withholding information;

Allowing sexually explicit or age-inappropriate material into elementary school libraries;

Championing irreversible medical interventions for minors under the banner of ideology;

Prioritizing the interests of 51,000 teachers over the well-being of 750,000 students;

Organizing recall efforts against UCP MLAs precisely because they push back against these excesses;

Elevating fringe concepts like “period poverty” into legislative priorities. (Look it up. Seriously.)

Don’t get me wrong…I understand the role and importance of an opposition party. Healthy democracies require pushback, scrutiny, and the introduction of competing ideas.

Debate sharpens policy.

Accountability strengthens governance.

But that’s not what we’re seeing here.

This clown-show offspring of the Federal NDP has become equally as embarrassing as those in support of Previous Federal Leader - Jagmeet Singh - who decimated their relevance in Parliament to Non-Party status.

Where things aren’t going so well in Canada - the economy teetering on collapse, the federal government not just indifferent to the prosperity of our province but actively draining our finances to fund climate grifts and buy votes from other provinces, Prime Minister Carney failing to secure any meaningful deals on the global stage, botching trade with Canada’s largest trading partner and standing out as the only country without an actual deal with the United States, while Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Alberta openly flirt with separation - the opportunity to show leadership and gain support, couldn’t actually be better…

Which really leads me to wonder - What are Nenshi and his NDP actually thinking?

