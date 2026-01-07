Just yesterday, January 6th, 2026, marked the 1-year anniversary of the resignation of Canada’s most destructive Prime Minister - Justin Trudeau. It’s hard to see how long, or if, Canada will ever fully recover.

And then today, almost on cue, the Independent Bearspaw South Feeder Main (BPSFM) report dropped…and it’s hard to imagine a worse Alberta mayor than Naheed Nenshi, though current Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack is certainly requesting Nenshi hold his beer.

Anyways…

Because some time has passed and we’ve all aged, some into the nightmare that Calgary has become under the previous purple prince…I’m going to take you on a journey of how Calgary was set on a collision path of destruction by Mayor Nenshi.

The Calgary a lot of us grew up in was never perfect.

And while a lot of Trudeau-era policies are the cause of what we’re currently living through, the once-deemed “Best Mayor in the World” (2014, by The World Mayor Project) has left a lot of indelible scars on our city.

Where to even begin?

We could start at the “Safe Consumption Site” that’s on its way to being shut down permanently by Premier Smith and the UCP Government.

Because like Premier Eby in BC shouldn’t have had to guess the repercussions of legalized carry of illicit narcotics, Nenshi never needed to look any further than our sister city to the north - Edmonton - for the chaos this would create.

Yet he pressed forward with this at the Sheldon Chumir Clinic, causing:

Increased crime and social disorder

Public nuisance and safety concerns

Discarded needles and drug paraphernalia

Open drug use

Public urination and defecation

Increased homelessness and addiction

Predatory drug trafficking

And we don’t want to forget the impact on businesses and residents in the area - spikes in property damage, vandalism, vehicles being broken into, residents not feeling safe in their neighborhoods, and shops needing to hire private security.

The kicker…

We absolutely knew this was going to happen. Not just by the failure in Edmonton, this was widespread in San Francisco and Seattle before ever making it north of the US border. Nenshi opted to ignore reality and side with “the experts,” which led him to open this site chronically underfunded by his own early estimations, short on policing, and even with the site being short on some consumption services.

I mean…if you’re going to do something wrong, do it right, FFS!

Let’s get into his attack on growth, anti-sprawl ideology, and densification blunders. This, combined with the Blanket Upzoning policy from his equally failing successor -Jyoti Gondek - his policies set in motion the building bottlenecks, primarily by increasing development costs and slowing suburban approvals, which critics argue constrained housing supply.

The higher levies and fees made greenfield (undeveloped land) projects less viable for builders, who passed costs onto buyers and faced lot shortages during economic downturns. In 2018–2019, city council under Nenshi approved only 3 out of 12 proposed new communities, leading to delays in project timelines and reduced availability of serviced land for single-family homes.

Does this sound like the beginning of a shortage of affordable housing?

Because that’s exactly what it was.

When you limit supply and demand increases, so do prices.

The extension of this anti-growth ideology led to Nenshi getting sued by Cal Wenzel, Shane Homes Founder.

Nenshi’s attack on community builders led them to unite and fund candidates friendly to the home-building industry…which Nenshi equated to organized crime, describing a meeting as being “out of the movie The Godfather,” indirectly calling Cal “The Godfather” by not denying this in clarity.

$285,000 in legal fees that was initially covered by the City…later repaid through “private donations.”

Where did those donations come from?

Well, $10,000 of these donations just happened to come from a Nenshi initiative attempting to make the gutted Downtown Core into the next Silicon Valley.

You see, the first $1.5 million of the $100 million earmarked for this fantasy went to a fella by the name of Irfan Rawji - whose supposed intent was to create 150 engineering jobs in Calgary.

BUT…this project failed to produce any realistic results. So the MobSquad Founder opened MobSquad Café.

That’s right…it would have been cheaper for Calgarians to just pay off the almost $300k in legal fees instead of funding a coffee shop in this quid pro quo-esque Nenshi payoff.

You can’t even make this shit up.

The gutting of downtown was partially pushed through the densification program by Naheed but also through an additional $340,000 given to the Anti-O&G Pembina Institute. When assisted by having NDP Premier Rachel Notley and that fucking dipstick Justin Trudeau at the helm of our country, this scared away jobs and businesses, emptying the core.

And with a scarcity of funding to maintain a world-class city due to lack of funding from Downtown Calgary, of course this drove property taxes through the roof, spreading them throughout smaller businesses and onto homeowners.

We saw legacy businesses shutting their doors because the overnight hikes in taxes were beyond what a lot could afford or even justify in the name of staying in business.

In addition to all of this, and what’s led up to the current water fiasco, between “transforming government” and “cutting red tape,” Nenshi’s administration:

Decentralized operational decisions

Empowered the CAO and bureaucracy

Fragmented core functions like water utilities

Fostered a reactive risk management culture that contributed to later infrastructure failures like the Bearspaw Feedermain ruptures

Similarly, Nenshi’s successful push for the 2018 Big City Charter granted Calgary greater autonomy from provincial rules, including expanded powers and revenue flexibility that centralized strategic control in the mayor’s office and administration without stronger council oversight, diminishing councillors’ granular influence over budgets and enabling CAO-dominated implementation amid ongoing underfunding.

A lot of the mess we’re in today and not just with the water, is because Nenshi wanted More Power, Less Oversight and could push his ideology through administration - getting past all of the checks and balances we’d see from an actual City Council.

Flash forward to today…

The Independent Panel identified four pillars of failure, and Nenshi’s fingerprints are all over them:

1. Weak Risk Processes - The panel found “the risk of a failure in Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe (PCCP) portion of the BPSFM was first identified two decades earlier, following a similar rupture on the same type of pipe at the McKnight Feedermain in 2004.” Yet “despite repeated identification of this risk, the City prioritized other critical needs and initiatives, repeatedly deferring BPSFM inspection, monitoring, and risk mitigation.”

2. Fragmented Governance - The report documents how “core Water Utility functions were split across multiple departments” with “no single leader accountable for end-to-end outcomes.” The first person with full visibility was the CAO, who was “also oversees more than 60 other portfolios.” This structure? Developed and solidified under Nenshi.

3. Financial Mismanagement - The panel found “from 2000 to 2010, there were no water or wastewater offsite levies, but only stormwater levies. As a result, the Water Utility had become over reliant on debt financing to fund growth projects and subsequently entered the next decade in a weakened financial position.” Nenshi took office in 2010 and had 11 years to fix this. The report shows he didn’t.

4. Cultural Rot - Perhaps most damning, the panel found “the City’s management culture prioritized consensus over escalation, which led to critical decisions being delayed or unresolved” and that “this pattern, which persisted over two decades, across multiple leadership teams and organizational structures, reflects systemic gaps.”

The panel’s report describes the 2010-2020 period, Nenshi’s entire tenure, as a time of “weakening system resilience as the Water Utility was repeatedly asked to ‘do more with less.’”

The report documents:

The 2017 Asset Management Plan had two-thirds of its recommendations ignored

No Integrated Resource Plan was developed

The last tactical asset management plan was issued in 2017 with “limited follow-up”

Capital program adherence was poor - the Utility only achieved (within 5%) its planned annual capital targets twice between 2003 to 2024

The core mismanagement during 2010–2020 stemmed from a deliberate policy of fiscal restraint and cost containment that prioritized short-term savings over long-term infrastructure resilience, leaving the Water Utility chronically underfunded and vulnerable despite known risks.

Look, the Calgary a lot of us grew up in wasn’t perfect. But it didn’t have:

A safe consumption site creating chaos in the Beltline;

Housing affordability destroyed by anti-growth ideology;

A gutted downtown with businesses fleeing;

Property taxes through the roof to compensate for lost revenue;

A water system so compromised it failed twice in 18 months;

Provincial oversight being threatened because local government can’t be trusted…

That’s all Nenshi.

The “World’s Best Mayor” wanted more power and less oversight. He got it. He centralized control in the mayor’s office and the CAO while fragmenting operational accountability. He prioritized vanity projects and ideological wins while systematically underfunding the infrastructure that keeps a city alive.

He cut reliability standards to save money. He deferred inspections. He ignored warnings. He let leak rates climb to double the industry average. He extracted dividends from a water utility whose reserves were crashing.

And when the pipes inevitably burst…he blamed everyone else.

Now…of course there were a lot of issues that followed with Mayor Gondek. Billions collected in water service fees, the initial warning shot of the pipe burst in 2024, additional densification through blanket upzonning…and even a $175 Million surplus from 2025, which she planned to commit to…oh, the irony → recreation/water amenities such as splash pads and pools.

So, while 100% doesn’t at Nenshi’s feet…he was definitely the mastermind behind this fiasco and our crumbling - and once - World Class City.

This is the guy who wants to now take over our Province…Can you even imagine the disaster if that happens?

Naheed, you got some ‘splainin to do.

But I’m not holding my breath for accountability. After all, deflection is what you do best.

The BPSFM and this Report provides solid recommendations on how to move forward.

Entire Report can be downloaded →HERE

Leave a comment