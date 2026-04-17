Manufactured outrage is the play of the day from the NDP - be them provincial or federal and Nenshi is no exception.

For him, politics is performance where incitement means more than applause.

But when you’ve failed at every other attempt to unseat an elected government and all of your previous efforts have failed…get louder and hope nobody is really paying attention to what you’re shouting about.

Volume Up…

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

Leave a comment