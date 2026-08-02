Negotiation is often mistaken for surrender..
especially by people who only recognize conflict.
I am not updating my position here. All this is to do is provide the clarity that a lot have missed. You're fine to disagree...but when you do, please bring more than memes and charged replies. None of this assists the conversations that we need to be having.
Enjoy the weekend, you clearly deserve it and Mrs Yakk could use some quality time with you. I definitely find the transcript easier to pay attention to, I think Mr Uplay lulls me towards a trance lol.
No problem, I just listened to it twice so I didn't miss anything
Cheers, I'm sure I'll see you in November at the AGM
Thanks Yak. That's plenty. Have another!!