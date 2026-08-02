Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Marney's avatar
Eric Marney
1d

Enjoy the weekend, you clearly deserve it and Mrs Yakk could use some quality time with you. I definitely find the transcript easier to pay attention to, I think Mr Uplay lulls me towards a trance lol.

No problem, I just listened to it twice so I didn't miss anything

Cheers, I'm sure I'll see you in November at the AGM

Reply
Share
KZwick's avatar
KZwick
1d

Thanks Yak. That's plenty. Have another!!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture