Get ready for the protests to begin on this one…like they did with the LGBTQ children in Alberta when Premier Smith rolled out:

The Education Amendment Act;

The Health Statutes Amendment Act;

The Fairness and Safety in Sports Act;

You know how these all begin, right?

Nenshi’s infamous “The UCP are Punching Down on Alberta’s Most Vulnerable”…

Waving flags;

Tears streaming down cheeks;

New Chants, like “Alberta is Canada”, that the NDP MLAs showed up to with their anti-separation hate groups.

Because what he’s come to realize is that all of his previous hills to die on were complete failures and he needed a new minority to exploit.

We’ve all watched it happen over and over since Nenshi took the leadership.

Recall petitions. Failed.

Teachers and unions weaponized through contract disputes while education outcomes went sideways. Failed.

Gender ideology pushed into K-12 classrooms - policies that prioritize less than .5% of children while stripping parental rights for the other 99.5%. Failed.

Teachers keeping secrets from parents. Failed.

Sexually charged material in school libraries. Failed.

Legislation that grants protection to a very small subset of individuals at the direct expense of the privacy and safety of every girl and woman in the province. Failed.

All Fought.

All Challenged.

All Reversed.

And the cherry on top - propping up twelve chiefs, mostly from Saskatchewan, for a non-confidence vote that went nowhere.

Every. Single. Hill. Taken.

NOW...they’ve landed on accessibility.

Bill 206 - the Accessible Alberta Act - was introduced by NDP MLA Marie Renaud in March 2026 as a Private Member’s Bill. A barrier-free Alberta by 2040. Standards across employment, housing, education, transportation and the built environment. Committees packed with advocacy groups. Compliance requirements across every sector in the province.

Hard to argue with that and seemingly cruel to oppose.

That’s. The. Move.

Because what Bill 206 actually is - is a direct copy of Ontario’s Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. The AODA. Passed in 2005. With the exact same promise: a fully accessible province by January 1, 2025.

That deadline came and went.

Two independent reviews buried the results.

Former Lieutenant Governor David Onley - progress had been “glacial.”

Rich Donovan’s 2023 final review: an “unequivocal failure” and an ongoing “accessibility crisis.”

Twenty years of committees, mandatory reporting, compliance deadlines, fines up to $100,000 per day for corporations - and Ontario remains mostly inaccessible.

New barriers being created faster than old ones are removed.

Small businesses absorbing enormous compliance costs for paperwork, audits and retrofits that produced limited real-world improvement in the daily lives of people with disabilities.

The bureaucracy thrived. Everything else lagged.

Nenshi played this same game in Calgary with safe injection sites - wrapped in compassion, hostile to any criticism, legislation for the sake of legislation.

Calgary is now pulling his site now because it was an abysmal failure and only used by Naheed to virtue signal instead of actually creating solutions for the majority.

Here’s the announcement here…it’s long, drawn out and doesn’t begin until 2 minutes in, if you have the time and patience for this nonsense:

Target - NDP Bill 206 - March 2026

Alberta already has human rights protections, updated building codes and accommodation requirements.

Imperfect - yes.

But lean.

Bill 206 doesn’t fix the gaps.

It builds a new layer of government on top of them.

More costs.

More committees.

More inefficiencies.

Annual reporting requirements.

Compliance costs for every business, school, landlord and municipality in the province.

And a 2040 target that exists mainly to become another missed deadline and a political talking point fourteen years from now.

But it’s not about being beneficial…it’s about weaponizing another minority with legislation that has already been proven to fail, counting on NDP voters and those with disabilities to rise up against Premier Smith and the UCP for giving this the thumbs down and not doing the due diligence on their own…which is a good gamble for the NDP - they don’t fact check anything.

Now…

I’m not saying that things shouldn’t be better for those with accessibility issues, here.

What I am saying is that this won’t do anything to fix them and will only serve as another screeching point in legislature and more people hitting the streets with information they don’t understand - while thinking that this would actually accomplish something.

It won’t.

And if you can see differently, please challenge me on this.

Because all I see here is performance dressed as compassion that won’t build ramps.

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