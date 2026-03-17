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Bonny Byzuk's avatar
Bonny Byzuk
13h

Awesome work!! Now, what's the connection between the unions, wokies, and teachers? Also, consider how hard it is to hire non woke real teachers ?

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Bonny Byzuk
12h

SO, the reason the private ,etc schools are needed is to get rid I hope, of those woke individuals. The public schools are so infested and the indocrination levels are horrible. The whole system is done. Time for action. Get rid of all school boards, unions, Trustees, teachers who are woke!!!! Same bs happening with Bill C-11. The protests are staged by the same culprits.

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