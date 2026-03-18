Have you ever had an expense account?

I have.

First time something got flagged - the company just wanted clarification - and when they have 4 separate codes for expensing lunch, in-town, out-of-town, with a partner, for travel, this is what happens.

So maybe to get it filed under the right billing code, requires a conversation with finance…fair enough.

I had no issues with it.

If it happened a second time...they’d look at me sideways.

By the fourth time…I’d be packing my things without notice.

Long lead up…but to give you an idea of what happens in corporate vs the people that have set piles of our money on fire over the last decade…let’s shift over to the floor crosser - Nunavut MP Lori Idlout and four expense claims billed to taxpayers, all from her own company, over eight months.

Even Taxpayer funded CBC confirmed it.

Idlout was forced to reimbursed the “House of Commons” (because it’s not taxpayer money, right?), for 2025 claims submitted as “gifts given as a matter of protocol” - all purchases from her own Iqaluit soapstone carving business, this was just an accident.

That happened 4 times.

Over 8 months.

Now…

House rules are clear - MPs can’t bill expenses that benefit themselves, their families or their own companies.

But she did it anyways.

4 times.

Over 8 Months…the last purchase being the largest.

The Board of Internal Economy - the internal MP club that investigated itself - ruled “administrative error.” Idlout said she was “deeply apologetic.” Called it an “oversight.” Repaid the full $1,606.

And I got something to say about this…

Once is an accident. Twice is coincidence. A pattern over eight months - test the waters, keep claiming until someone notices - that’s not an oopsie.

You’d have to be a moron to use this excuse and an even bigger moron to accept it as reasoning.

And even if this was the only questionable issue with her floor crossing…red flags should be waving…but it wasn’t.

She crossed on March 10, 2026 - days before the Liberals hit their 170-seat threshold.

You can find it here:

And the timing on these claims only gets worse.

January 30, 2026 - $480 million in Nunavut housing announced.

725 contracts - all undisclosed.

Her husband Allan Mullin’s Nunavut Holdings Inc. fits that profile rather nicely.

December 2024 - Son Robin faces child pornography charges - political kryptonite for any opposition MP.

But government goodwill has a way of buying silence when the stakes are that high.

And now this…she was self-billing her own art business while sitting as NDP opposition.

The largest claim - $1,380 - dropped in August 2025.

Mere months before the floor cross.

Now…the Liberals are currently appealing two separate court rulings confirming the Emergencies Act shredded the Charter.

A unanimous Federal Court of Appeal ruling in 2024.

Another Federal Court ruling in 2026.

Ruled against Stompy horses;

Frozen bank accounts;

The whole ugly disaster.

But, why not drag it to the Supreme Court, waste more time…more tax money under the guise of calling it “reasonable.”

It’s the Liberal way…

Just like their accepting Idlout’s expense claims - where the internal board clears her, no need for the RCMP, or an independent probe.

Repay, apologize, move on.

Forgive me for being a little skeptical of a party that keeps investigating itself and keeps finding itself innocent.

Alberta has sent $244 billion net to Ottawa since 2007.

Idlout’s $1,606 is pennies in that bucket.

But that’s not the point.

Now...I’m not calling it fraud. I can’t afford a lawyer and the Liberals will spend Millions of our dollars defending themselves and prosecuting others…

But seriously an accident that happened four times…

Over eight months, with the largest claim landing right before the most consequential political move of your career?

You be the judge.

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