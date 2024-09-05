As you may have already heard or read about…

Leader of the Federal NDP for Canada, which is the same party as the provincial by way of their constitution, has finally had enough and is breaking the supply and confidence deal with the minority liberal government of Canada:

Running a country like it were a season of Big Brother with a coalition to try and outlive another contestant or survive another election is only more evidence that the Liberals and NDP are so addicted to power that they’d do anything to maintain it.

Until Yesterday, I guess…

And now with this deal, shredded by the hands of the almighty and powerful, future Prime Minister of Canada Wannabe - Jagmeet Singh, will this actually force an election based on a Non-Confidence vote?

I have my doubts, even though this will undoubtedly be one of the first things addressed by the conservatives when the HoC is back in session in the fall.

But why now?

Over Trudeau forcing unions and railways back to the table to hash out a new deal?

This is the 6th Railway Union Strike in a dozen years…

Meanwhile, Jagmeet and his coaligned NDP haven’t stood up for Canadians on:

Calling Canadians Terrorists;

Seizing bank accounts;

Rolling out the war measures act; all of which Jag said he’d never really fully supported and always questioned and;

All Provincial Premiers requested Bail Reform to stop the Catch and Release programs by the Liberals, seeing massive hikes in violent and non-violent crimes;

Legalization of Hard Drugs - Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Meth;

Private deals to buy votes from the Atlantic Provinces with a reduction on Carbon Tax for Home Heating - leaving the rest of the country strapped with this tax that does nothing;

The Actual Carbon Tax, which does nothing;

An Increase on the Carbon Tax, which has driven even higher levels of poverty among all middle and lower class Canadians;

Protecting Healthcare Workers from being fired for not wanting to be a part of the MAiD programs;

Reduction of Immigration Levels that have put stresses on housing, schooling and healthcare;

Governor General - Julie Payette having to step down for Harassment;

To name a few…

This doesn’t even touch the number of Liberal Scandals and complete shame brought to Canada by the Liberals.

Inviting a Nazi into the House of Commons;

11 Seated MPs confirmed to be compromised by foreign influence;

Green Slush Fund - $400 Million Taxpayer Dollars given away to Liberal Insiders;

Bringing a Canadian Indian Chef on a trip to India;

Being grounded in India due to suspected Drugs being found on Trudeaus Plane;

Trudeau showing up drunk on stage;

ArriveScam App;

To name a few…

Nor the Liberal reckless spending, supported by the NDP;

$8k/ Night Hotel Rooms;

$20 Million sent to foreign countries to educate people to not shit on the beaches;

$5 Billion to fix the weather in Tropical Destinations;

$500 Million for Abortions in countries they couldn’t even find on a map;

Buying Heat Pumps to fix the weather in provinces that still predominantly rely on COAL ENERGY;

Governor General - Mary Simon - Spending; $3 Million on Travel; $117k on Dry Cleaning; while still ringing up $88k on a New Warddrobe;

$46.1 Billion on Batteries for Cars that nobody wants nor can afford; where, Most major manufacturers have HALTED EV production due to a lack of interest; where The need for Batteries will be significantly reduced; 1 Manufacturer of Batteries has closed down in Canada before even completing their manufacturing location, due to a market collapse;



To name a few…

And after supporting this disaster of a Government…what did the NDP actually get from their deal with the Liberals?

That’s a real head scratcher, actually…because there are really only 3 things that the NDP have worked on with the Liberals by way of policy and reform:

Pharmacare; which only provides birth-control pills and diabetic supplies;

Dental Care; where the majority of dentists across Canada want nothing to do with this program because of policy and payment rates and

Anti-Scab Legislation.

And in all of these 3…they weren’t brought to Parliament by NDP MPs. The Liberals Hijacked them introducing them and then throwing them in the Win Columns for themselves.

Canada, with this Liberal/NDP - Supply and Confidence deal is beyond broke. The Liberals have managed to spend more money than the sum of All Previous Governments, combined. We are spending $1 Billion per month, just to service the debt created by the coalition, seeing interest rates on housing that’s leading to over 300 insolvencies per day, bankruptcies at the highest point in history, 2 Million Canadians per month lining up for food banks, an affordable housing crisis, growing tent cities - referred to as Trudeau Towns, a healthcare crisis, record numbers of Overdoses and Deaths, Highest Crime Rates, Highest Violent Crime Rates, Highest Murder Rates, Highest Vehicular Thefts, Home Intruders and property thefts, LMIA scams, extortion - all with revolving doors for these criminals where 44 people have been murdered while people were out on BAIL or Early Release Programs.

Canada is a total Friggen Nightmare, that no longer resembles a Pre-Trudeau world and the man that wants to be the future Prime Minister of Canada - Jagmeet Singh -supported ALL OF THIS as the worst negotiator on the planet, getting absolutely ZERO wins in the NDP column but the straw that broke the camels back and seen the Supply and Confidence Deal shredded?

Forced negotiations with Railway Companies and Unions for the 6th time in the last 12 years.

Good luck with all of that, Jag.

Ya Clown!

Leave a comment