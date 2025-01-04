In an announcement that should shock absolutely no Albertan…

With Rachel Notley “retiring” on December 30th, 2024…former Calgary Mayor, Naheed Nenshi has made this personal announcement:

No byelection has been called yet…and this will be a Nomination Meeting that takes place in a few short weeks…

But given that the Provincial NDP had to bolster their numbers by giving away memberships to previous NDP members - to become the largest provincial political parties in Canada - earning them a fine by Elections Alberta…

This most likely having been done at the direction from Nenshi to begin with…

The likelihood of the now, Provincial Party Leader, needing to compete in a Nomination Meeting or that this meeting would actually be run in the truest spirit of democracy, are slim to none.

But what of this area Nenshi has decided to run in…instead of the previous seat available in Lethbridge?

Even through the collapse in support on a federal level of the NDP Party…the only remaining Federal NDP Seat in the province of Alberta is the riding that overlaps with Notley’s vacated spot - Strathcona.

Which is held by Federal Party Whip - Heather McPherson…who spent more time being concerned and focused on being antisemitic and supporting Hamas, in 2024…than was to being committed to the crisis’s created by the Liberal:NDP coalition.

Don’t believe me?

Check out her Twitter/X timeline:

She/Her/What in the elle is this?

In addition to her tabling Anti-Alberta Pension Plan Bill C-387 in the House…which would require Alberta getting permission from 2/3rds of the provinces enrolled in CPP, in order to have our own independent Pension Plan.

“HANDS OFF OF OUR PENSION”, they screech wildly…

Where the absolute worst federal government in the history of Canada, after watching $225 Billion worth of foreign investment flee from Canada and has spent more than the sum of all governments before…wants to “Invest More in Canadian Companies”…believes that our money should be invested in More Canadian Companies:

Where investments of $30+ Billion into battery plants for EVs are crumbling, plants are shutting down as the EV market cools, globally…

Where $50 Million in Taxpayer Subsidies to Lion Electric are seeing this EV School bus company laying off 150 workers and going into receivership…

The constituents of Strathcona…supporters of Federal NDP under McPherson, former supporters of Notley under provincial…

Have clearly allowed the cheese to slip right off of their crackers.

They don’t care how bad things are in Edmonton…Alberta nor even Canada.

They’re just Anti-Family, Antisemitic, Anti-O&G, Anti-Logic - Anti-Conservatives.

So…Nenshi deciding to run in this area, for a byelection, to finally be able to sit as provincial NDP leader, in Alberta Legislature, really isn’t that shocking.

If you had to cheat in during your own Leadership Race…resulting in fines of $15k…

Still see the Federal Seat, held by NDP Whip as seemingly safe, by way of polling…

Nenshi isn’t the leader he proclaims to be.

He’s little more than an opportunistic parasite.

