I really do feel very blessed to have fallen into our little community.

I’ve met some truly amazing people, if only by email, texts or replies.

And today, one of these amazing people reached out to me on what I’d consider a much needed ‘Wellness Check’, on me.

I’m not totally sure that this was her intent…but that’s absolutely how I took the call and consequently poured out my 2024 soul to.

It all started with a quick exchange of text messages that went exactly like this:

And before I’d even read her, “Same”, reply…my phone was ringing.

In the grand scheme of life…I’ve really only had a few conversations with Heather, but have felt like I’ve known her my whole life…always uplifting, always driving me to do more and do better.

Not by way of scolding, but when you catch on to her enthusiasm and positivity…it can’t help but to be contagious.

Now, it’s only fair that share, so that you don’t get the wrong impression…proverbial ledge is not me chewing glass or razor blades, but may mean some large changes in the New Year.

You see…this year, hasn’t been much of a banner year for me.

I’ve had some struggles.

My health…illness and injury.

Being Hacked…which still continues up to the last attempt, over the weekend.

Being threatened…from inner circles.

Personal and family stuffs…never ending.

Financial setbacks…who hasn’t?

And then there is this…and by this, what you are reading right now.

I spend an awful amount of time on content, reading, blending, creation…and in this a lot of what I write about isn’t really pleasant; most of it actually kind of terrible really. The deeper I dive into this and into the political realm, the worse it gets.

The shit that I hear and am made aware of does take it’s toll…and especially in the volumes that I consume.

And in this, I’m consumed myself.

Ironically speaking - about consumption - a lot of days I can easily go without eating. I just forget or run out of time in the day and put off until the morrow.

If this were the only thing, it’d be okay…but sadly, it has an impact on the person that I am or aspire to be. Husband, father, grandfather…there’s a lot of hats to wear in just this and with the feeling of the world on my shoulders - self induced - in content creating, a lot of days, I look back and know that I could have been better.

Feed the Beast!

I try to not publish content for the sake of publishing…it’s no benefit to you or me if I half-ass this.

I try to not miss events…but there’s just so many that I could easily be out every night….

But as a metrics guy…I absolutely know the impact to my stats, when I take a bit of a breather. There’s an impact to catching up in the news, feeling left behind...getting my interactions and impressions back up, a lot harder than you’d probably imagine…and of course, the bottom line.

Add this to what I’m left with by way of available time for the fam.

A Strive for Balance…where Heather coached me through the fact that there is no true balance. Balance is a temporary achievement at best…and in this it may just be more about acceptance.

Lift the weight we can carry and move forward as best we can.

And even if you reach the top, being Number 1…nothing really changes.

Heather has a lot more experience inside of these same realms, a true professional…was able to talk me through my every squabble…

Knows the time commitment.

Appreciates the sacrifices as she’s had to face a lot of the same on a much grander scale.

She never talked down to me from her elevated position, but instead provided me a hug through a phone call.

Complimented me on being somewhat of a beacon to a lot of others throughout the pandemic and what I have been able to achieve, starting with a keyboard and internet connection…

And let me know that taking some time to prioritize my family, if I was to step back from all of this, would most likely bring me back as a stronger person.

I have some things to weigh into the New Year…but am going to be forever grateful to Heather for an early call, an amazing conversation and being my wellness check.

Some advice from Heather…mutual Christmas Music aficionado…

Take some time and appreciate everything this season has to offer.

Make it about friends and family.

Spend some time at the markets and being around people drinking it all in.

It really is the most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Thank you, Heather.

From me…reach out to your friends and family. You may never know how you can uplift somebody or be uplifted yourself.

A candle that is used to light another, loses nothing.

