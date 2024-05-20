I want to thank those of you who have suggested Rumble as a site to host a live stream on…with me being knew to the streaming world, all suggestions are welcomed.

There absolutely will be content censored by YouTube and given that I have little interest in Facebook Streams - given that a lot of you don’t seem to be FB users, doesn’t seem that practical so haven’t dived in that deep.

Now…I’ve started to do some due diligence on the Rumble Front and what I’ve come to realize is that, unlike YouTube, I’d have to pay a monthly subscription for their hosting a live stream.

It seems cheap under a basic package, $10/mo - 100GB storage…however…each stream that I have is 2-3(ish) GB, so far. With 18 HeartBeat Episodes already completed, that’d put me at about 1/2 of the use of the basic package and over the next 2 months, put me into either deleting content…or upgrading to $25/month for the ‘Starter Package’.

USD, I’d suppose…

And while this doesn’t seem that expensive…I’ve had to already throttle back on activities because while my revenue from Substack and Twitter/X do show me a few bucks…the events that I’ve been out to, costs incurred and with my most recent hemorrhaging of cash with my most recent Network Hack…adding in the cost of Streamyard - that I just signed up for - paid basic account…the Edmonton Event, last week, a few Events in June…

Honestly…I can’t justify it.

Diving into this, even when I had an outside income to support, created a cash out of pocket situation. I love the community, love what I’m doing…am learning amazing amounts of information…acquiring some new skills…and best of all, getting the opportunity a lot of amazing people and continue to build our community.

I’ve not set myself up well for this because of a lack of foresight of what I’d be getting involved in and what sort of costs would be incurred. I don’t do paywall anything…don’t seek funding for events…don’t have any corporate sponsors…

While this makes for a more free and clear path to the information I provide…it means that I have to weigh out priorities and budget myself accordingly.

NO!

I am not sending this out to solicit funds.

NO!

I currently have no other ways - other than subscription and engagement to amp this up.

NO!

I do not take E-Transfers directly. I’m terrible with paperwork and don’t need this as an issue for my taxes.

Bottom line…is the bottom line.

As I continue to grow our community, I have no issues in investing funds into this thing, we’re doing…I just have to get caught up, first.

And then look at what makes the most amount of sense for me.

If you have other suggestions…please reply or post in comments. I’ll keep digging and see how I can make this as open and available as possible.

