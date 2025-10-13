Well folks…it’s been one heck of a journey for me!

With just one week left and (hopefully) another 5,000 mailboxes filled and a few hundred more handshakes to go this week, the finish line is finally in sight.

It’s been an incredible experience…over 1,400 kilometres walked across Ward 4, countless doors knocked, conversations had, surveys (way too many surveys), interviews, events, sign deliveries and emails. I’ve met so many amazing people along the way, and I’ve learned more than I ever imagined.

Now, with Election Day right around the corner, there are just two things left to say:

GET OUT AND VOTE! Come out for a beverage and join me for my Election Night Watch Party!

We’ll be gathering at Boston Pizza in Dalhousie Station (5005 Dalhousie Dr NW #703) - just off Crowchild Trail - starting at 6:00 PM.

Yes, it’s a school night…but that shouldn’t stop you from coming out for a drink, a plate of nachos, and some good company.

No fundraising, no volunteering - just friends, conversation, and celebrating me making it through my campaign (without taking any hostages).

If you can make it, please reply or message me so I can reserve enough seats.

Come for a round, stay as long as you like and let’s see where we go next!

—

Sheldon Yakiwchuk

Independent Candidate for Ward 4