Alright…

This is simply an intro…there really is a story here. Read on down until the end.

I’ve introduced a new segment to YakkStack - Haver Uplay.

Some of you have taken kindly to it…some, not so much.

I get it.

It’s mixing worlds of people who prefer longform (and in my case - too-long-of form) with a video/podcast format.

So…I’m going to give this idea a whirl and am open to comments.

To start off with, I am keeping the Haver Uplay section…and will be doing my damnedest to keep these rolling at about 12:15 - Mountain Time, in tradition with the Paul Harvey Lunch break.

If you don’t want to check them out…fine. Don’t open your noon-fifteen emails from me.

In addition to this and because I’m a sucker for a challenge…I’m also going to be spinning these into some of my long-form, which is what I’m doing this evening.

What you read and what Haver talk about, are the same topic…where the only difference will be in the delivery.

I can’t wrap all of the fanciness into all of the video casts…so, while they may show up as video, consider them as just a different audio recap of my writing, in my second voice.

2x the value…

For the same great price…Pay if you can, AKA - FREE, but I absolutely appreciate all support from Paid Subs - they keep the lights on…

Other than my 12:15 Haver posts…you may get that treat of an additional Haver commentary…and for my 12:15 posts, I’ll post the transcripts - so you can read or listen, depending on your preference.

If this sounds confusing…it’s really not.

Follow along and we’ll see how this all plays out…but remember, you are the ones keeping the lights on, upgrade to paid to support, if you have the budget.

HERE.

WE.

Go!

I want to tell you about a conversation I had a while back during my municipal campaign last year.

I met a lady in a local boutique…

She was amazing.

She worked seven days a week, had a couple of employees.

Paid her taxes and played by the rules.

But every year...there was something new.

A new form.

A new filing requirement.

Another increase on taxes.

And another new compliance box to tick that had absolutely nothing to do with running a better business and everything to do with feeding a machine that never once showed up when he actually needed it.

One afternoon, I found out that she was closing her doors.

Not because the customers weren’t coming.

Because the crime in her complex was on the uptick and her attempts at protecting her store, cash out of pocket, were prohibited by the city…and she simply couldn’t afford it anymore.

She got more rules coupled with more taxes…while receiving less protection.

Here’s where this all comes together…

Yesterday, Parliament did that on a national scale.

Bill C-9 cleared the House of Commons, where there are now new laws on the books, more rules for Canadians to know, understand and be held accountable to, more statutes for an already stretched police service to enforce, more compliance burden for businesses that didn’t ask for it and can’t afford to ignore it.

And in that same session...the House voted against a private member’s bill from the Conservative Party of Canada on bail reform.

Their bill written to keep violent and repeat offenders in custody while they wait for trial rather than releasing them back into the communities they harmed.

They voted it down.

I need you to actually sit with what happened in parliament yesterday….because it is not subtle and doesn’t require interpretation.

It is two decisions made in one afternoon that tell you everything about whose burden this government is interested in managing.

New laws coming in.

The law that might have protected you...going out.

NOW...

This “Hug a Thug” / ”Bail not Jail”, problem is not new.

All of the Premiers penned a letter to Justin Trudeau in 2023 for tighter restrictions…

But let me get specific about why yesterday’s vote matters beyond the headline.

Cassie Kelloway’s home was broken into in Newfoundland and the man they caught had twenty-one charges across five separate break-and-enters.

A judge granted him what he called a “last chance.”

The community, according to Kelloway herself, predicted before he left the courtroom that he would reoffend.

He was back in custody inside of fourteen days with 4our breaches of bail conditions which were all new charges.

She told reporters she was not shocked.

That sentence right there...is the whole story, not the charges, the judge’s speech nor the conditions he violated. The fact that the people closest to the situation called it before it happened...and nobody with the authority to prevent it listened to them.

Yesterday...Parliament had the chance to change the math on that outcome for every Cassie Kelloway in every community across this country.

They voted ‘No’.

Bills C-75 systematically removed mandatory minimum sentences for violent offences and installed a standing instruction to courts that release is to be prioritized over public protection.

That was only one example.

Because we really don’t need anymore “we can all learn from this”, lessons from the Trudeau era, into the new Carney era.

Most of us didn’t need to learn them from the beginning.

And when this was confirmed in 2022…and all stats moving forward…

Showed exactly what we expected…

No Canadian, with the exception of the Federal Government, figured we’d need to learn it again.

Yet…here we are.

I’ve talked about C-9 and what it could potentially bring.

I’ve talked about the “Bail not Jail” programs in Canada.

And still…we’ve arrived at another place where they hypocrisy couldn’t scream louder.

We have more rules on the books…

That offer no protections for the people that have been wanting to simply return to a safer Canada.

More Laws…

Less Protection…

Take it away, Haver:

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