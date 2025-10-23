Well guys, I’m BACK!

Kinda…

I still have a lot to unpack from my Council candidacy, but being the analytical hound that I am - and with my fingertips itching - I couldn’t resist taking a few minutes to walk through how bad policy rarely fixes bad policy, especially when the issue at hand is something as important as democracy.

While Edmonton is a whole different beast (I’ll save that for another post), let’s talk about how the UCP’s Bill 20 actually played out in Calgary’s 2025 Municipal Election - because, as it turns out, it was an abysmal failure.

But before we get into that, let’s rewind to why Bill 20 came to be.

In the 2021 Calgary Municipal Election, a Third Party Advertiser - Calgary’s Future (also known as Calgarians for a Progressive Future) - ran a slate of handpicked candidates. They were remarkably successful. Despite public opposition to third-party endorsements, they managed to seat eight councillors plus Mayor Gondek.

The most shocking part about all of this…

Four years later, many Calgarians still didn’t know this had even happened and some who did still lined up behind Sonya Sharp, despite her record on climate alarmism, EV buses, and single-use plastics.

Bill 20 was supposed to “level the playing field” after this. From what’s been said publicly, the push came largely from MP Stephanie Kusie, working with Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP. On paper, it made sense…rein in the influence of union-funded political machines and restore fairness to local elections.

You see, in 2021, three public-sector unions bankrolled Calgary’s Future to the tune of $1.7 million in union dues, effectively buying themselves a municipal government. Members didn’t donate voluntarily…their dues were used without consent for political advocacy.

Fast forward to 2025: three municipal parties emerged - The Calgary Party (ultra-left), A Better Calgary (right of centre), and Communities First (small-c conservatives). Together they fielded 31 candidates, including mayoral hopefuls Sonya Sharp and Theo Thiessen.

And from this…just six party-affiliated candidates won seats:

Communities First: Kim Tyers, Andre Chabot, Rob Ward, Dan McLean

A Better Calgary: Mike Jamieson

The Calgary Party: DJ Kelly

Compare that with Calgary’s Future, who ran 15 council candidates, endorsed Gondek again (if that doesn’t say enough), plus six public school trustees and three Catholic trustees.

The outcome: 12 of their 25 endorsed candidates were elected, including nearly all of their trustee picks. Once again, union-backed politics outperformed everything Bill 20 was supposed to correct.

Meanwhile, Communities First started with four incumbents, ran ten candidates, and ended with four seats. Net zero. (Losing Sharp and Wong, picking up Ward and Tyres)

What made things worse was confusion…too many parties, too few clear choices, and 44,000 fewer Calgarians turning out to vote than in 2021.

And remember…in 2021, we were still under CONVID fear, it was colder, and Thanksgiving was tense - you were being told to stay away from your unvaccinated family members. In 2025, it was warmer and yet fewer people cared enough to vote. That’s not voter apathy; it’s voter fatigue.

The municipal party system has proven to be a complete and utter failure. It didn’t unite conservatives or clarify choices for voters — it only created more division and confusion. And when the same third-party influence that bought the 2021 election nearly repeated its success in 2025, you know Bill 20 didn’t fix the problem.

It’s time for accountability on this nonsense.

It’s time to admit that Bill 20 failed, repeal it, and build a real framework that protects democracy…not one that drowns it in red tape and confusion.

Bad policy won’t fix bad policy. And until we stop treating politics like a chess game between insiders, we’ll keep losing pieces and eventually, the board itself.

