Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva's avatar
Eva
5h

Merry Christmas and best wishes for the new year for you and yours (and all of Canada …and us all being “narratived” really).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TRM's avatar
TRM
4h

Remember to blurt out "HOW'S THAT VAX WORKING FOR YA?" at least once during dinner ...

Bwa ha ha ha and a very merry Christmas to all :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture