I came across an ad for “Transit Peace Officer” for the City of Edmonton…and, welp…am a lot disgusted at a municipal government even putting out an employment opportunity like this.
To start off…to police the transit system, which…in Edmonton, does not sound like a fun job to begin with given the rampant drug users, low level thugs, high crime on Transits in the city, does pay an exceptional salary - $38.44-$42.59/hour - giving an annual salary of between $80-$90k per year…when the average salary in Alberta pays about $50k, Top Earners making $74…
In addition to the, Higher than Average paycheque, would be the amazing benefits package and pension that would come from being a City Worker.
I get it…terrible jobs need a high salary to gain the best candidates for the job…but is this really what they’re looking for?
How are the qualifications of being a High Wage Earner, with the City of Edmonton, being cultural alignment and embracing Diversity, Reconciliation and Inclusion as skillsets?
Aren’t laws supposed to be applied evenly, with complete disregard for the race, color of skin, gender…?
They’ve completely removed “Equity”, in the DEI mantra and replaced it with “Reconciliation”, WTF Does this even mean?
Because…when it comes to who can apply for the job…it seems as though “Equity” or even “Equality” are being completely ignored…and the job is only open to Women and Gender-Diverse People:
Equity, by concept, in hiring situations was lunacy to begin with, where Equity has been defined as:
Has offered nothing to any business that it’s been applied to…where companies that have given this idea a whirl…have run away from it, realizing the abysmal performance of hiring people that aren’t competitive in the work place and only got the job because of their immutable characteristics or how they identify:
And why does Diversity now mean…Anybody but Men.
How does this make a work place “More Diverse”?
The envelope is no longer being pushed here…It’s been picked up, folded into an airplane and thrown off of the Stantec Tower in Edmonton!
Much as I’ve seen the reckless and nonsensical dealings inside of the council from Calgary…this now puts Edmonton on my list of places that need to hurl their city council, disinfect the environment, collapse all of these policies and start from fresh.
A few things on this: 1. Can one or more of our male Yakkers please apply for this position just for giggles, and claim they identify as women? I'd really love to see the City of Edmonton DEI nazis squirm their way out of not hiring men who claim they are women because, well, they're actually men pretending to be men who identify as women. Perhaps we could even take them to the Human Rights Association when they turn us down. These people really really really need to die on their own sword. 2. My daughter used to live smack dab in downtown Edmonton. It's rough - homelessness, druggies everywhere. In fact it's so rough, especially around the transit stations, that she moved out of downtown. Why is the city choosing WOMEN to tangle with groups of lawless, drugged up people on its public transit? I'm not being sexist here- I don't think women are seen as a threat to the malingerers, and that is what's required. This add should read "Male, 6"2+ musclebound bouncer types with anger issues required to intimidate, and if necessary, beat the snot out of vagrants loitering in and around City Transit" and we all know it. Transit would be cleaned up in a month. But of course this isn't about actually addressing the problem- it's about virtue signalling, and they are so blinded by it they can't even see that virtue signalling is what caused the problem of lawless druggies wreaking havoc on Transit in the first place.(Sigh). 3. For those not aware, not to be outdone by the City of Edmonton's "DEI til we DIE Department", Canada's newest medical school has lowered its minimum GPA entrance requirement for DEI candidates only. That's right- they are going to turn away white dudes with 4.0 GPAs in Biomedical Engineering in favour of dudes in dresses with 2.8 GPAs in "The Effects of Climate Change on Native Canadian Gender Fluid Persons and Amoeba Populations". The problem with this one of course is that before the Uni's DEI department dies on its sword, actual patients will have to die first. Truly, God help us.
Their inclusion and equity crap is going to get some very sick or stupid people killed. The police have been proving to be a useless service in Canada. Maybe this is why?