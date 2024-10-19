I came across an ad for “Transit Peace Officer” for the City of Edmonton…and, welp…am a lot disgusted at a municipal government even putting out an employment opportunity like this.

To start off…to police the transit system, which…in Edmonton, does not sound like a fun job to begin with given the rampant drug users, low level thugs, high crime on Transits in the city, does pay an exceptional salary - $38.44-$42.59/hour - giving an annual salary of between $80-$90k per year…when the average salary in Alberta pays about $50k, Top Earners making $74…

In addition to the, Higher than Average paycheque, would be the amazing benefits package and pension that would come from being a City Worker.

I get it…terrible jobs need a high salary to gain the best candidates for the job…but is this really what they’re looking for?

How are the qualifications of being a High Wage Earner, with the City of Edmonton, being cultural alignment and embracing Diversity, Reconciliation and Inclusion as skillsets?

Aren’t laws supposed to be applied evenly, with complete disregard for the race, color of skin, gender…?

They’ve completely removed “Equity”, in the DEI mantra and replaced it with “Reconciliation”, WTF Does this even mean?

Because…when it comes to who can apply for the job…it seems as though “Equity” or even “Equality” are being completely ignored…and the job is only open to Women and Gender-Diverse People:

Equity, by concept, in hiring situations was lunacy to begin with, where Equity has been defined as:

Has offered nothing to any business that it’s been applied to…where companies that have given this idea a whirl…have run away from it, realizing the abysmal performance of hiring people that aren’t competitive in the work place and only got the job because of their immutable characteristics or how they identify:

And why does Diversity now mean…Anybody but Men.

How does this make a work place “More Diverse”?

The envelope is no longer being pushed here…It’s been picked up, folded into an airplane and thrown off of the Stantec Tower in Edmonton!

Much as I’ve seen the reckless and nonsensical dealings inside of the council from Calgary…this now puts Edmonton on my list of places that need to hurl their city council, disinfect the environment, collapse all of these policies and start from fresh.

