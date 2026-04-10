When I launched the paid tier on YakkStack, I stated openly that you’d get the same content as every free subscriber. No paywalled articles. No two-tiered journalism. Just good work, and the knowledge that your support helps keep it coming.

I meant that and still do.

But I’ve been thinking about something lately.

There’s a difference between content and access. You’ve always had the content. What I haven’t given you yet...is the access.

Starting today, that changes.

This isn’t a gimmick and it isn’t a discount code. It’s a thank-you with a microphone attached. Haver Uplay reaches out to 6,000 subscribers…1,000 total followers on YakkStack alone and your mention goes out live during the lunchtime episode - right where people are already listening.

You can use it for anything…

A birthday.

An anniversary.

A business you’re proud of.

A friend who deserves a public moment.

Or just a Happy Friday to someone who needs to hear it, where the only rules are the ones that keep this show worth listening to.

How It Works — Read This First

Who qualifies: Current paid YakkStack subscribers only. Your submission email must match the email address on your paid subscription. No match, no booking.

One per subscriber for the duration of this offer. It does not roll over or transfer.

Episodes air Mon–Fri at 12:15 PM. Submit by noon the day before your preferred date. If you want it Thursday, it has to be in by noon Wednesday. No exceptions - this keeps production running on time for everyone.

30 words maximum. Haver may lightly edit for flow - never for meaning. Your message stays yours.

Content must be family-friendly. No profane, lewd, or inappropriate content. It’s not just your name on the line - it’s ours too. We value your gift as if it was given directly by us. If your submission needs a small adjustment, we’ll make it work and let you know.

Preferred dates are not guaranteed - first come, first served. You’ll receive an email confirmation with your confirmed air date once it’s booked.

If we miss your mention due to a production issue, we apologize fully and will personally extend your gift by a 30-day window. Your shout out is not burned - it just gets a new date.

This offer runs until July 10th, 2026. Limited time. We’ll revisit after that.

To submit your mention, fill out the form below. It takes about two minutes. Once we receive it, we’ll confirm your air date by email reply.

→ Click here to fill out your Lunchtime Mention submission form

Make sure the email address you use on the form matches your paid YakkStack subscription. That’s how we confirm eligibility. No match, no booking.

Business Owners:

One more thing - and I want to make sure business owners catch this.

Your paid subscription includes one mention. That means if you run a business, you have one shot to put your name in front of a highly engaged Western Canadian audience at the lunch hour...for free. That’s a $29 ad buy wrapped inside a subscription you’re already paying for. Use it.

Not a paid subscriber yet:

Upgrading gets you this offer for the remainder of the 3-month window - plus everything else that keeps YakkStack running. If your budget isn’t there right now and you’d just like a single shoutout without a subscription, visit HaverUplay.com for individual booking options, I’ve got you covered either way.

If you have any questions…drop them in the comments or reply to this email, I’ll get back to you ASAP.

Thanks for all of your support.

This one’s for you.

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