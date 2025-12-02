Okay…as some of you know, I’ve been working on creating apps. I started this during my campaign because as you know, I had nothing but time on my hands throughout this period.

:/

Okay…I didn’t but this didn’t stop me from want to grow…

Anyways…now that this period of my life is another historical accomplishment - yeah, man, I know I didn’t win…you don’t have to keep bringing this up. I’m over it, your turn…

What I’m going to be hopefully doing…is releasing web-based versions of my apps that will be exclusive to YakkStackers…FREE!

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay…

Only…I’m going to be doing this on a trickle in and throughout testing.

So…for all of you who have paid to subscribe, despite me telling you that you will get absolutely nothing more than free subscribers - this turns me into a liar but to your benefit.

All Paid Subs will receive logins (if I can figure all of this shit out and get it launched properly) to a few apps that I’ve been working on.

Thing is…paid subs are still suspended right now - sorry to those who want to enter the playground, I will not be opening up paid subscriptions until the New Year - as per my promise.

I honestly don’t know of a better way to do this for testing…maybe a few lottery spots or something - but initially, paid subs only.

Don’t get all excited about being left out…my apps, at current are actually kind of lame.

I’ll be looking to launch stuff that will only see a small percentage of total subs anyways.

Apps I plan to launch…Frequency & Binaural Beat Analyzer:

If you want to check to see if the frequency of your favorite tracks and to see if there are binaural beats in the background…this is an educational tool to help you sort why you may like or enjoy certain songs or as posted yesterday - if there are binaural beats being used to push messaging by way of psyops, in the media that you listen to.

I’ll need to polish this a lot and will try to keep it lightweight, but even in this, will take some basic knowledge - I’ll host a townhall to lend to the knowledge.

Moodifier:

Base Binaural beat app to help you get set in your day or night…

There are a few options that are included in following versions (some cleaning to be done) - this is the light version that I started with and a good tool to learn with…as a web app, you can play this background with whatever music you have on your computer and it just helps enhance what you are listening to…or used as a sole support if music ain’t your bag and you just need to relax, wake, study….

From here…one of my favorite tools - Binaural Lab a progression of the Moodifier:

For research and setting my moods - this 2nd edition of the lab is amazing. This too will require a little polishing - still in testing and development stages - but has been amazing as a web-based app, given that I can stream music and back beat a binaural beat. With tinnitus, this has been an absolute GOD SEND!

I have base carrier tones, base frequencies and the binaural beat built in background…allow for the volume levels, and for you to load music off your PC for a play list while the Binaural Beats play in the backs.

Now…even past my tinnitus, this has been a valuable tool to just help me set mood - given the preset neural states - in both falling asleep and waking. I do run Theta pretty steady to just keep me mindful - which I’ve discussed in previous posts - difference with this version, setting the Carrier Tone.

Instead of listening to nails on a chalkboard frequencies - the Binaural Beat can be adjusted to a more comfortable and suitable level.

And then…the Flag Ship…shown last night as a Bullshit Meter - now more suitably named as my PSYOP Scanner:

And this one is banging!

I’ve used a full specturm of analytics and included a printable report to see if what you are being presented is bullshit a PSYOP or if you’re safe.

Now…This is kind of proprietary by way of logic and I’m not going to really dive too much into how I’ve done all of this but can show some of the active protocols:

This is just the beginning…and I’ve had to work hard on weighting to balance things out, (still working on it) - add in full features and full reporting to give you an idea of what is being used to steer you into ‘the narrative’ and how to keep you on the straight and narrow.

In this…with the above listed features, I’ve included a Binaural Beats analyzer - much the same as above…but when used and assembled with other analytics, gives an idea of how much bullshit of a psyop your being exposed to. With a printable report!

This will still take a few more hundred hours of testing and confirmation to meet with my own personal psychosis and tools that I can reach out with/to…but will be the final add.

Now this is a hyper aggressive goal and I don’t actually have a timeline on any of this…psept to say that I hope to do this before the New Year.

Each will be a Paid App following - BUT!!!

Paid YakkStack Subscriptions will get access to all…so there is that, right?

You’re already paying and membership has its privleges…or should?

Kinda?

