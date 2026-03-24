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Meighen Russell's avatar
Meighen Russell
6h

Thank you, Sheldon. This is a great reminder and overview of the insanity of those years that continues to haunt so many of us.

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Toonlydoo's avatar
Toonlydoo
4h

The thing to remember is, the system worked EXACTLY as it was supposed to.

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