It’s been 4 years.

4 years of radio silence on CONVID from the legacy media.

4 years of peer-reviewed studies, court rulings, government admissions and documented evidence in thousands of studies showing that everything we were told, forced to accept and punished for questioning was 100 % wrong.

Provably, documentably, peer-review-confirmably wrong.

And the response from the subsidized press that collected $1.7 billion of your money to keep you informed throughout all of this...

Silence.

Until yesterday, that is…

CityNews Vancouver ran a story based on a fresh poll from Research Co. - conducted March 15 to 17, 2026, a thousand Canadians surveyed online - and the headline they chose to run with was this.

With an image of the syringes in support of the jabs!

“Canadians remain satisfied with government’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fifty-six percent of Canadians nationally said the federal response was a success. Research Co. president Mario Canseco summed it up neatly: “People are essentially saying ‘it was a tough time, but I think the government managed it well.’”

4 years of silence on the evidence and this is the sentence they come back with.

You simply cannot hate these people enough.

But before I get to the media...let’s go through what “managed it well” actually produced.

With numbers.

In January 2023, the Cochrane Collaboration - which produces what is universally recognized as the gold standard in evidence-based medicine - published its updated systematic review of physical interventions to interrupt the spread of respiratory viruses.

The finding on masks was direct.

Wearing masks in the community “probably makes little or no difference” to the number of people contracting COVID-19-like illnesses, based on the available randomized controlled trial evidence.

Not “we need more data.” Not “results were inconclusive.” Probably makes little or no difference.

This is the Cochrane Collaboration. not some “fringe” newsletter.

This is the organization that governments and health agencies around the world cite when they want to claim their policies are evidence-based. They published this in January 2023 and the Canadian media...said nothing.

Because if they had said something, they would have had to explain why we masked children for years.

Why we threw people out of restaurants, gyms and hockey arenas for not wearing a piece of cloth between bites of a sandwich.

Why we told Canadians that driving alone in their own vehicle required a mask.

Why judges issued fines that destroyed small business owners...for selling a coffee to a maskless customer at an outdoor market...in the open air.

Probably makes little or no difference.

On October 10, 2022, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets Janine Small appeared before the European Parliament’s Special Committee on COVID-19. Dutch MEP Rob Roos asked her directly whether the vaccine had been tested for preventing transmission before it entered the market.

Her answer was ‘no’.

She added that Pfizer “had to really move at the speed of science” to understand what was happening in the market.

Now...I want you to think about what that means.

Because the entire social architecture of the CONVID response was built on one argument above all others. The argument that you needed to take the vaccine to protect other people.

“Take the jabs or you will kill Grandma”, they told us.

That your choice not to vaccinate was a threat to the vulnerable.

That the unvaccinated were “vectors of harm” who needed to be separated from polite society, removed from their jobs, barred from restaurants and gyms and family Christmas dinners.

And the company that made the vaccine - testifying under oath before a parliamentary committee - confirmed that they never tested whether it stopped transmission before they put it on the market and governments around the world made it mandatory.

Where was the media on that story in Canada?

Where was the follow-up from any of the journalists who spent two years calling people selfish for not getting a shot that was never tested for transmission?

Radio-silent.

On September 1, 2021, the CDC updated its official definition of “vaccination.”

For years prior - dating back to at least 2015 - the definition read: “The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

The new definition, quietly posted September 1, 2021, read: “The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.”

One word.

Swapped out.

With no press conference, no public announcement and no media coverage to speak of…and you were banned on social media for even pointing this out.

Immunity...gone.

Protection...in.

Because the CONVID shots were not producing sterilizing immunity and the CDC knew it and they couldn’t hide the evidence.

Internal emails obtained afterward confirmed the definition was changed specifically because the product did not meet the standard the word “immunity” implied.

And then they invented a new term - Hybrid immunity.

As in...if you got CONVID and then got vaccinated, you had hybrid immunity.

Which, to some, sounded impressive if you lacked cognitive ability, sat with the logic for thirty seconds and realized they had removed the definition of actual immunity from their own materials...and replaced it with a word that means something they made up.

There was no evidence that if you had already had CONVID and recovered, the vaccine gave you any additional meaningful benefit.

And there was never any evidence that the vaccines stopped transmission, meaningfully lowered viral loads or “lessened severity” in any reliably measurable way. When “lessened severity” was still a category that included death...Canadians deserved to know.

They let at least 2 Canadians die, being refused organ transplant because they had CONVID, survived, tested with actual immunity.

Sheila Annette Lewis - tests revealed that she survived CONVID, Twice…despite needing a Lung Transplant...and was refused because she didn’t have the jabs.

The PCR test was the engine of the entire CONVID machine.

Positive test meant case.

Cases meant numbers.

Numbers meant restrictions.

Restrictions meant compliance.

And compliance gave them power.

PCR tests work by running a sample through amplification cycles. Each cycle doubles the genetic material being searched for.

At a low cycle threshold - say, 25 or 30 cycles - you may be detecting a meaningful amount of viral material.

At 40 cycles. At 45 cycles - you are amplifying something so faint that its clinical relevance is essentially zero.

You are detecting fragments.

Ghosts.

And even when run under the lower threshold, they could still detect the virus for up to 100 days - because the tests couldn’t distinguish between live virus and dead virus fragments…

The WHO issued an Information Notice in January of 2021 acknowledging that labs needed to interpret high cycle threshold results with care, that a single positive PCR in an asymptomatic patient without epidemiological context warranted careful consideration...and that retesting was appropriate before reporting a case.

They issued this notice on January 20, 2021.

Many Canadian labs were running tests at 35 to 45 cycles.

Studies showed that in asymptomatic patients during low-prevalence periods, the false positive rate was significant enough that unnecessary isolation and case reporting almost certainly outweighed the benefit of detecting true cases.

And then there was the antigen test.

In December of 2020, an Austrian member of Parliament demonstrated live on camera that Coca-Cola tested positive on a CONVID rapid antigen test.

UK schoolchildren replicated this with soft drinks and concentrated pineapple juice.

A peer-reviewed study published in 2021 confirmed the mechanism - the acidity of soft drinks interferes with the lateral flow test when buffer solution is skipped, producing a false positive.

A can of Coca-Cola.

Positive.

These were the standards that locked down the global economy.

Here is a Statistics Canada fact that you will not have seen on any legacy media outlet in this country, that I’d reported on DAILY!

In 2022 - the first full year of widespread CONVID vaccination in Canada - there were 19,716 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Statistics Canada described this as “the highest number of such deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.”

In 2020 - before a single Canadian had been vaccinated - there were 15,898 CONVID deaths.

In 2021 - 13,759.

In 2022 - 19,470.

Higher than the pre-vaccine year.

Higher than the partial-vaccine year.

The highest total the program ever recorded.

In the year when Canadians were being told the vaccines were working, that the numbers were coming down and that following the science was delivering results.

And this…if you can recall - was from the weakest variant of CONVID detected - Omicron…so when you mill this together, the mortality chart looks like this:

In Atlantic Canada, the 2022 CONVID death rate was more than seven times higher than 2021.

Ontario had 7,625 CONVID deaths in 2022 versus 5,485 in 2021.

And total Canadian excess mortality in 2022 was 13.5% above baseline, compared to 7.5% in 2021.

Compared to 5.7% in 2020.

The worst year for excess death in Canada during CONVID was the most vaccinated year of the pandemic.

These are Statistics Canada numbers. Official. Public. Available to every journalist in the country.

None of the legacy media reported them.

A study using the NHS England OpenSAFELY database - one of the largest real-world vaccination datasets ever assembled - analyzed over 1.7 million children and adolescents across vaccinated and unvaccinated matched cohorts.

The finding on myocarditis and pericarditis was straightforward. These conditions were documented in the vaccinated groups. In the unvaccinated group, across the entire study population, there were zero cases.

Not lower rates, ZERO cases.

Myocarditis in children was a condition associated with the vaccine, not with CONVID itself among unvaccinated children.

This study was published.

It was peer-reviewed.

It was available.

And we mandated these vaccines for children to attend school, participate in sports and sit in a classroom with their friends.

We masked them for years on the basis of evidence the Cochrane Collaboration later confirmed probably made little or no difference. We segregated them by their parents’ vaccination status.

And the government already knew that children were never meaningfully at risk from CONVID.

The infection fatality rate for healthy children and adolescents was vanishingly small from the earliest data out of Wuhan and this wasn’t hidden information. It was in the studies.

The government read the same studies.

They knew.

They closed the schools anyway.

And just to push the jabs into this age cohort…they LIED about a child with stage 4, terminal brain cancer - dying from CONVID - and the only way we knew is because the family created an absolute media frenzy about this lie.

Tens of thousands of Canadian businesses were forced into bankruptcy.

Not by the virus.

By the restrictions.

By the capacity limits and the proof-of-vaccination requirements and the forced closures that went on for months while the big box stores and the drive-throughs stayed open.

Thousands more have continued to close every year since as the inflationary legacy of the most concentrated government spending in Canadian history - all of it justified by the emergency - continues to grind through household budgets and commercial leases and supply chains.

Tens of thousands of Canadians lost their jobs for refusing a vaccine that was never tested for transmission.

They lost their pensions, their savings and their homes.

Canadians who had served in professions for twenty and thirty years - nurses, truckers, military members, police officers - removed from their careers for declining a medical procedure that Pfizer’s own representative would later confirm was never shown to stop transmission.

Divorce rates spiked.

Domestic abuse reports spiked.

Because financial stress breaks families.

Isolation breaks people.

Fear - sustained, manufactured, officially amplified fear - breaks communities.

Friends stopped speaking, families split along vaccination lines at Christmas tables and neighbours reported neighbours.

Canadians banged pots and pans outside their homes to celebrate frontline workers.

While those frontline workers were busy filming choreographed TikTok dance videos in the empty hallways of the hospitals they told us were overwhelmed.

And when enough people had seen through all of it - through the masking theater and the PCR factory and the contradictions and the mandates - the Freedom Convoy rolled into Ottawa.

The response from the Trudeau government was to invoke the Emergencies Act.

The first time in Canadian history it had ever been used.

Stompy the horse and jackboots on Canadians peacefully protesting.

Bank accounts frozen.

People arrested.

Evidence fed through a compliant press and recycled as testimony to justify the invocation in real time.

The people who cheered all of that need to sit with what came next.

On January 23, 2024, the Federal Court of Canada ruled that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and unlawful (Ultra Vires).

The court found there was no national emergency.

The only documented threat of serious violence was in Coutts, Alberta - a single province - and that situation had already been resolved under existing criminal law before the Act was ever invoked.

The court found the measures violated sections 2(b) and 8 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The government appealed.

In January 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed that appeal and upheld the ruling. Unlawful. Unconstitutional.

Confirmed twice now by two separate courts.

No consequences for the government.

No corrections in the press.

No apologies to the people whose bank accounts were frozen, whose trucks were seized and whose reputations were destroyed by a media that printed whatever the government handed them and called it journalism.

The federal government spends over $1.7 billion per year subsidizing Canadian media.

CBC alone receives $1.4 billion annually in direct parliamentary appropriation.

The Canada Media Fund, the Canada Periodical Fund, the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit and the Local Journalism Initiative add another $325 million on top of that. And Mark Carney’s Liberals have promised to increase CBC funding by another $150 million.

$1.7 billion per year, “to keep Canadians informed”.

That is what bought 4 years of silence on the Cochrane mask review.

4 years of silence on the Pfizer transmission testimony.

4 years of silence on the definition change.

4 years of silence on the 2022 death statistics.

4 years of silence on the myocarditis study.

4 years of silence on the two court rulings.

And then this week, funded by the same taxpayers they failed throughout all of it, they ran a poll.

A poll conducted March 15 to 17, 2026.

Online.

One thousand people…

And the finding they chose to headline was that fifty-six percent of Canadians think the government handled CONVID just fine.

Now...Mark Carney - who supported sending Stompy the horse and jackboots into a crowd of Canadians who’d had enough - has media that is apparently ready to speak about CONVID again.

And the first thing they have to say, 4 years and thousands of peer-reviewed studies later, is that the majority of the people they spent four years not informing...think everything was fine.

Fifty-six percent of Canadians think the government handled CONVID just fine, they say.

The government and the media they fund spent 4 years making sure that fifty-six percent never heard anything that would change that answer.

As in...the poll is not evidence that they did fine.

The poll is evidence that the $1.7 billion per year in Media Spending, worked.

And you simply cannot hate these people enough.

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