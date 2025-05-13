Most Albertans don’t know that the Province provides regular measles updates…and even if they did, most of them wouldn’t care.

Like Pox Parties - pre-1995 - were to build your child’s immunity to the varicella virus and get it over with when you’re young…Measles has never been general concern and was something more along the lines of a box that got checked if you’d either been vaccinated or had the measles.

It’s only because of the success behind CONVID alarmism that cases of measles are being politicized - again by the lefties, to be divisive and wildly thrown out hyperbolically, as distractions.

Today, the most destructive mayor in the history of Calgary and future wannabe Premier of Alberta, Naheed Nenshi had this to say:

Measles cases are SIX TIMES HIGHER than other Western Provinces Combined!

And then of course closed off by thanking Premier Smith for making this a part of the “Alberta’s New Advantage”.

The story on measles dropped yesterday, pushed through legacy media:

In their usual pattern of alarmism and to give the left leaners something to be panicked about and to strengthen bonds with their supporters through fear.

Note the tiny description below the photo - There were 365 cases of measles in Alberta as of noon on Monday (yesterday).

Alberta, as a province, is rounding about 5 Million for population and 365 cases would make up about .0073% of this population.

BUT!!!

These aren’t actually active cases.

As in, this is the sum total of all cases tracked for this yearly reporting period and in fact, there are only 14 active cases in the entire province, as of yesterday’s update:

Sha-Boing!

14 people, in 5 Million, where the majority of the population of the province and of Canada, has already acquired immunity, shouldn’t even make headlines.

But it did…

You see…because of the Separation Movement, in Alberta - exploding, due to Albertans no longer wanting to be shafted by Ottawa and the new Carney Liberal Government…

The lefties need to divide Albertans through distraction…and that distraction, because it worked so well throughout CONVID - is alarmism under the Anti-Vax Rhetoric.

Why else would Nenshi be blaming Premier Smith for this?

It’s not like she’s made statements about the MMR vaccine…but if she did want to, and what we could see by way of complete transparency…we’d have these following tables broken down to be more accurate…Notice, the number of Hospitalizations from measles is exactly the same as those who’d been previously vaccinated and boosted for Measles:

19 Measles Hospitalizations - not specifying if they were WITH or FROM measles…

Sum of 19 Cases of Measles in those who’d been vaccinated and boosted.

I’m not trying to make this a conspiracy theory…but these numbers do seem awfully coincidental, don’t they?

And even if this is completely wrong, which may very well be true, we’re talking about 19 people who were “hospitalized”, that were found to have Measles.

Hospitalization on this is also amazingly vague because…given the shortage of available family doctors in the province, when people are sick and can’t find a doctor, they go to the Emergency Rooms of their closest Hospitals!

If they wanted to make this more transparent…instead of just pushing this through being admitted to a bed, they could post the time that these cases were in the hospital - past getting tested, confirmed and punted out, right?

This level of lunacy should be ruthlessly and relentlessly mocked.

But, because nobody pays attention to anything more than the Headlines of Liberal Friendly Legacy Media and because this is pumped in, full scale, by the left leaning blowhards…it will sadly continue.

Make no mistake though…

This isn’t about a general concern for you or your health…it’s all just more divisive political rhetoric.

