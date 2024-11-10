First off…I’d love to know exactly what the Liberals thought would happen when they decided to:

Flood the country with economic migrants;

Allow untold asylum seekers across the border, without having applied for asylum;

Allow 2/3rd of Colleges and Universities to be filled with international students;

Carpet bomb the country with LMIAs;

Ramp up the Temporary Foreign Workers, who never had to leave;

Increase the population of the country by 5 Million people, since 2015;

Put them up in hotels;

Give them daily food allowances that exceed what Average Canadians can afford;

Subsidize jobs so that Canadians and their children couldn’t find employment; all causing,

A decimation the affordable housing market;

Inflating the costs of new housing in a short supply market;

Seeing homeowners having lotteries on schools in their communities;

Creating a Healthcare Shortage where 1/4 of Canadians are without a family doctor;

Seeing massive wait times in Emergency Rooms;

Prolonging periods for surgeries;

Unprecedented levels of violent crimes, home invasions and vehicular thefts;

While completely ignoring the issues that these caused, in an economic crisis created by rampant and reckless government spending…and then, allow them to bring their foreign wars into Canadian communities, threatening Canadians during seasonal and festive celebrations, marching in the streets - fully masked, some carrying swords…chanting “Death to Canada”, allowing this through the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, under Freedom of Expression…after having arrested Canadians for doing the same…

All while calling Canadians who oppose this, Racists, Xenophobes and Islamophobic…

WHAT DID THEY THINK WOULD HAPPEN?

It’s without a doubt that Canadians had built a global respect around being nice and that our tolerance has been weaponized…but at some point, they absolutely had to know that this dam would break and Canadians would start pushing back.

After learning of the online posting and scams of the Foodbanks, which have seen record numbers of Canadians requiring this given the affordability crisis in Canada, and having our newly welcomed Canadians expecting foods that meet with their religious requirements - Halal…Foodbanks were the first to start pushing back.

You can absolutely expect this to continue and expand across all provinces…

And then, in Hamilton, Ontario…

Who voted for MORE of this…starting to deliver their own messages in Protests:

And of course…with this single display, unlike over 100 church burnings, tribal wars, vandalized property all against Canadians and the values that had built this country…

It garnered a city councilor as well as the mayor to take their disgust to social media…

“Show your faces”, demands Nrinder…who is probably wearing an N95 mask out in public still and has seen masked crowds of immigrants taking over streets in her community and the GTO…

“There is no space for hate”, relents the mayor, Andrea Horwath, who most likely continues to finger wag and peoples frustration throughout Hamilton, which has lead to this display…

“As leaders it is our responsibility to stand up to hate every time we see or hear it” combined with parting words of “Hamiltonians deserve to feel accepted, valued and safe - and to be able to enjoy their communities free from hate, racism and discrimination” she says.

Well, Andrea…

People hate poverty.

They hate losing their jobs and homes.

They hate DEI practices that put all others who have just arrived, ahead of their generations deep families.

They hate crime.

They hate feeling like second class citizens on their own streets.

They hate feeling unsafe already…

Where the fuck have you been while all of this was going on?

You see…while this is only a single community, inside of Canada…we’re not far from seeing this spread faster than a Jasper Wildfire under the care of Stephen Guilbeault.

Unchecked and untended tinder…waiting for that final spark.

You had your chance to speak up, over the last 5 years…and when you failed, exactly what did you think was going to happen?

