Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steffy's avatar
Steffy
2d

Why?? Who is OK with this?? Why are the libtards so stupid…seriously?? How do we stop the full on installation of this group of narcissists?? I do NOT understand how destroying a country and its people gives these authoritarians power?? Who pays for them to stay in power after everything is burnt to the ground?? I believe this is to gain control of all the resources, no revenues paid out to provinces, just pure money and control in the feds hands!! At this point how do the libtards voting for this crap, election after election, think they will NOT be penniless and as broke as the next!! When do the boomers not see their mountain of gold will erode faster than all as they will be getting taxed more?! How on earth can this continue?? Yet all we constantly hear is eastern Canadians saying how dumb Americans are!! They have NO legs to back up that statement when they are truly the dumbest on the globe!! #SorryNotSorry Time for a majority of Albertans to stand up and say F$CK YOU CARNEY AND THE HORSE YOU RODE IN ON 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻

Reply
Share
6 replies
Allen Dick's avatar
Allen Dick
2d

At what point in our history did we start to accept That governments could take as much tax as they want and waste it any way they like?

Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture