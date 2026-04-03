I took my granddaughters to Dollarama last weekend...it’s an outing with the girls, gives us something to do on a cold day and something to keep them occupied for an evening…

Not gunna lie…I was shocked that they managed to rack up almost $60…but they opted out of McDonalds as a treat…so I didn’t get that as a part of the collective hit.

But here’s the thing…when I was there, the aisles were packed - despite Dollarama just claiming that they’re expecting worsening sales…because while it’s not shocking to watch people in the grocery store making decisions on food items they can afford…inside of Dollarama, people seemed to be doing the math and taking things out of their tiny shopping carts - some, deciding not to add them to begin with.

They did the math…

Actual math. In the actual dollar store.

That should tell you something right there.

Because Dollarama is supposed to be the floor. The last line of defence before “we just don’t buy it.” And it’s stopped being that. You stand there doing calculations on a bag of chips and a bottle of dish soap like it’s a mortgage payment.

So naturally...Mark’s answer to all of this is a GST hike.

Of course it is.

Because when you’ve had years to watch affordability collapse in slow motion and done nothing useful about it, the Liberal instinct is never to cut waste, stop the bleeding, or take a hard look at what’s actually being spent. The answer is always the same.

Take more.

More from the single mom filling up her cart at No Frills. More from the senior counting change at the register. More from the young family already buried in rent, debt, and groceries that somehow cost more every single week.

That’s what a GST hike is. It doesn’t land on Ottawa insiders.

It lands on everyone else.

At every purchase.

Every transaction.

Every time you buy shoes, toothpaste, a winter coat, or dinner.

2.2 million Canadians walk into a food bank every month. And Carney’s answer to that is a GST hike.

2.5 million children are food insecure in this country.

Right now.

That is a national emergency hiding in plain sight while the federal government congratulates itself on compassion.

And where has the money been going?

$52 million to Ukraine.

Over a billion dollars in immigrant healthcare support.

An endless parade of global priorities, ideological pet projects, and bureaucratic programs that sound noble on paper and rot in real life.

There’s always money for that.

But when Canadians need relief...suddenly we’re talking austerity.

That’s the scam.

Fund everything under the sun except the people footing the bill, and then come back to those same people and tell them the problem is they’re not paying enough yet. And if you push back on any of it, you already know what’s coming.

You’re selfish.

You’re anti-immigrant.

You don’t understand global responsibility.

No.

You need to think honestly.

A country that cannot feed its own children has no business pretending it’s morally superior because it mailed more money somewhere else.

NOW...

When the food bank line wraps around the block, you do not propose a bigger tax. You do not drain the people who are already empty and then run for re-election on the word “fairness.”

From where I sit...that’s not governance.

It’s extraction.

There is so much going on in Canada…Canadians have a tough time keeping up.

I get it.

Some are too busy working their third job to keep their children’s lunch kit full…wondering if they can afford soccer this year.

Some are so buried in debt that they can’t take anymore news…they don’t want to see where this all heads as they continuously fall behind.

In a world of rubbernecks - people watching carnage at roadside accidents - can no longer take the pressure of reading what’s about to hit their wallets anymore.

50% of Canadians mortgaged their groceries last year.

We’ve just been hammered with an increase in the Climate Alarmist Tax, that will raise the cost of living even higher…

And while liberals are patting themselves on the back and will receive a higher paycheque next week…the food banks are running out of groceries for Canadians.

Where does it end for these people?

How much suffering do they need to see before they too can no longer sleep at night?

I just simply can’t wrap my head around the absolute cruelty that is being perpetrated on the people of our once pride filled country.

A country that offered a dream.

Where everything now is another piece of the nightmare.

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