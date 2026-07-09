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mari's avatar
mari
9h

Friedland is very busy squirling away millions for liberal party member futures.

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nimble lily's avatar
nimble lily
10h

can't people read between the lines & come to terms with the notion that we have been captured by criminals, there is no real Canadian government but a fake one that is a corporation. Corporations cannot charge anyone with taxes

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