And then gave the Ukraine another $900 Million, borrowed off of the backs of impoverished Canadians.

Transcripts:

Mark Carney promised a trillion dollars of investment back to Canada. The UAE offered seventy billion. His own Major Projects Office said Canada has nothing ready. Same day, he borrowed nine hundred million for Ukraine. Alberta has more oil than the UAE. Thirty-five percent of Alberta's children are going to bed hungry. Inside Canada.

When Mark Carney ran for Prime Minister, he built his economic campaign around one promise. He would bring one trillion dollars of investment back to Canada. He launched Build Faster and created the Major Projects Office to fast-track exactly the kind of nation-building investment he promised to attract.

Then the United Arab Emirates arrived with seventy billion dollars - targeted at energy transition, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and ports. Officials from the Major Projects Office met with the Emirati delegation. Their message: Canada has no shovel-ready projects. Seventy billion dollars. Waiting. For a government that promised to build faster and had nothing ready to build.

That same day, Carney travelled to Ankara for the NATO Summit. Standing beside President Volodymyr Zelensky, he announced another nine hundred million dollars in military assistance for Ukraine. Vehicles. Munitions. Air defence systems. Nine hundred million dollars. Borrowed. And sent overseas.

Canada is in a recession. Ukraine isn’t.

That nine hundred million dollars isn’t the beginning of the story. Since 2022, Canada has committed twenty-five billion dollars to Ukraine - while one trillion dollars in private investment quietly left Canada.

To understand how we got here, we have to start with a sink. Catherine McKenna stood in front of a camera and poured a bottle of Russian vodka down the drain. She called it solidarity. The Russians had already been paid. The bottle had already crossed the border. Dumping it into a sink wasn’t strategy. It was theatre. From that moment, the bill eventually became twenty-five billion dollars. And somewhere along that road, no one stopped to ask whether Canada could afford the next cheque.

In 2025, Chrystia Freeland was re-elected under Mark Carney. Weeks later, she left Parliament and went to Kyiv to help oversee Canada’s four-and-a-half billion dollar reconstruction package. Brookfield got the contract. We’ll have much more to say about Brookfield in another episode. For now - remember the name.

The United Arab Emirates. An oil-producing nation of roughly ten million people. No income tax. Built largely in the desert. The UAE has roughly one hundred billion barrels of proven oil reserves. Alberta has one hundred and sixty-seven billion - the fourth-largest proven reserves on Earth. Larger than a country that became wealthy enough to offer Canada a seventy billion dollar investment.

Dubai. Abu Dhabi. A global financial centre. World-class infrastructure. One of the highest standards of living anywhere in the world. All built on fewer proven oil reserves than Alberta has today. While they were building, Ottawa was blocking pipelines, layering carbon taxes onto Canada’s energy sector, imposing emissions caps, and making the fourth-largest oil reserve on Earth harder to develop every single year. The UAE built an empire. Alberta was told to wait. Then the UAE became wealthy enough to offer Canada seventy billion dollars. Canada replied: we have nothing ready.

For those who argue Alberta cannot afford to separate from Canada - sit with these numbers. The UAE has roughly twice Alberta’s population. Twice the people to house, twice the hospitals, twice the schools, twice the infrastructure. Smaller oil reserves. No federal government taking a cut. No equalization. No federal carbon tax. No pipeline approvals blocked for political reasons. They built an empire.

Alberta. Inside Canada. Today. Thirty-five percent of Alberta’s children go to bed hungry. Not in a developing nation. Not in a war zone. In Canada’s wealthiest energy province. The UAE built world-class cities, funded hospitals, built universities, created one of the world’s strongest economies, and became wealthy enough to offer Canada seventy billion dollars. Alberta has more oil. Fewer people. And thirty-five percent of its children are going to bed hungry.

Canada is in a recession. Twenty-nine percent of Canadian manufacturers have already moved some or all of their production to the United States. Sixty-one percent say they cannot survive without access to the American market. One trillion dollars in private investment has already left Canada.

The government that promised to reverse that decline built an office specifically to attract major investment - then admitted it had nothing ready for seventy billion dollars when that investment arrived. On that very same day, Canada borrowed another nine hundred million dollars and sent it to a country that is not in a recession. Since 2022, Canada has committed twenty-five billion dollars to Ukraine. Chrystia Freeland left Parliament to help oversee reconstruction. Brookfield received the contract.

Meanwhile, the UAE - ten million people, one hundred billion barrels of oil - built a world-class nation. Alberta - five million people, one hundred and sixty-seven billion barrels of oil - spent the last decade being told to wait. Ottawa has spent the last decade making it easier to leave Alberta’s wealth in the ground than to let Albertans develop it.

Now. Here is the Big Picture.

Mark Carney promised to bring one trillion dollars of investment back to Canada. The United Arab Emirates offered seventy billion dollars for energy transition, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and ports. His own Major Projects Office responded that Canada has no shovel-ready projects. On that very same day, Canada borrowed another nine hundred million dollars and sent it to Ukraine. Since 2022, that total has reached twenty-five billion dollars. Chrystia Freeland left Parliament to help oversee Canada’s reconstruction funding. Brookfield received the contract.

Meanwhile, the UAE built one of the world’s wealthiest nations on one hundred billion barrels of oil. Alberta sits on one hundred and sixty-seven billion barrels - the fourth-largest proven reserves on Earth - and spent the last decade being told to wait. The UAE became wealthy enough to offer Canada seventy billion dollars. Canada had nothing ready. The UAE has twice Alberta’s population. Smaller oil reserves. No federal government taking a cut. No equalization. No federal carbon tax. They built an empire.

Alberta. Inside Canada. Today. Has thirty-five percent of its children going to bed hungry.

Canada is in a recession. A country of ten million people offered us a loan. Mark Carney thanked them politely... and said no.

And now... you see the Big Picture.