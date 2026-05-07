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LauraJ's avatar
LauraJ
1d

It doesn't matter what Ottawa says or does.

If we do get a yes - any yes - Trump will recognize us.

If Ottawa jerks us around, they will come, if we ask them to.

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1d

It is becoming ever more apparent that the MOU is a Trojan Horse for Laurentian Canada to take over key mid stream areas in Alberta's energy sector, and evidence of this is the use of the Liberal appointed Competition Bureau to help do so. Control of midstream is de facto control of production.

As a recent example, Keyera, an Alberta company co founded by late former premier Peter Lougheed wants to purchase Plains, another midstream company. The Competition Bureau has stepped in to "investigate" and likely block Keyera's purchase of Plains, There is only one company that would benefit from blocking this transaction and that is Brookfield.

https://www.canada.ca/en/competition-bureau/news/2026/04/competition-bureau-obtains-a-court-order-to-advance-investigation-into-keyeras-proposed-acquisition-in-oil-and-gas-industry.html

For the sake of Alberta's economic autonomy and future, Premier Smith must abandon the MOU, net zero, methane regulations etc.

When Alberta becomes independent, foreign companies like Brookfield should be forced to divest their Alberta assets and sent packing in order to encourage a market based economy, instead of rent seeking oligopolies that feed on near monopolies and the tax base.

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