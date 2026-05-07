The message delivered was about the “rule of law”, The “Clarity Act.” “Cooperative federalism.” Making the federation work for all Canadians.

It sounded statesmanlike.

But you know what this all means, right?

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Today…it is not good news for Alberta.

Let’s begin here… Monday, May the fourth - Mitch Sylvestre and the Stay Free Alberta team walked up the steps of Elections Alberta in Edmonton and delivered a message to Premier Smith and to this country... forty three boxes with over three hundred thousand signatures requesting the right for all Albertans to be asked a question.

And then Mark Carney walked to a podium in Ottawa like Alberta owed him something to deliver his rebuttal. But before we get there… let’s rewind back for a moment.

In twenty twenty-one… Albertans held a referendum on removing equalization from the Constitution of Canada… sixty-one point seven percent voted yes.

A clear majority. An honest process. A legitimate result.

Ottawa looked at it.

And kept cashing the cheques.

No response. No negotiation. No true acknowledgment that nearly two thirds of a province had spoken plainly. The result was filed somewhere and the equalization formula carried on without a single meaningful change.

Now over three hundred thousand Albertans have come forward again - names attached, addresses verified, faces on record. And Ottawa’s response has arrived in the same envelope it always arrives in.

Prime Minister Carney stepped to that podium and gave us “the rule of law.” The “Clarity Act.” “Cooperative federalism.” Making the federation work for all Canadians.

It sounded statesmanlike. Let us look at what it actually is.

The Clarity Act was written by the federal Liberal government after the nineteen ninety-five Quebec referendum. Its purpose, officially, is to ensure that any future referendum on separation has a “clear question” and a “clear majority.”

Here is what that means in practice.

Who decides if Alberta’s question is clear enough?

The House of Commons.

Who decides what counts as a clear majority?

The House of Commons.

Ottawa determines whether Alberta’s question is acceptable. Ottawa determines whether Alberta’s answer is sufficient. Ottawa sets the bar. Ottawa decides when the bar has been cleared.

As in…the federal government has written itself the legal authority to look at a democratic result from this province and say - not clear enough, not big enough, not enough parties consulted - and do absolutely nothing about it.

Indigenous nations have launched court challenges against the petition already. These arguments will be heard. But understand what is happening - each challenge adds another layer of process… another delay… another veto point built into a system that has never once found the right moment to give Alberta a straight answer.

This is not the rule of law protecting democracy... this is the rule of law being deployed to contain it.

And this is not a new pattern.

When Carney’s government lost in court over the Emergencies Act - a ruling that found the freezing of bank accounts and the targeting of peaceful Canadians to be unlawful - they appealed it. They took it to the Supreme Court. They are fighting to keep that power available.

The rule of law…but only when the ruling goes their way.

When the last election returned a minority result they could not govern with, five Members of Parliament crossed the floor. People sent to Ottawa by constituents who voted for a different platform entirely. Their voters had no say. A manufactured majority assembled through arrangements that in any private business would be called what they are.

The rule of law… only when it works in their favour.

The Memorandum of Understanding Carney has offered Alberta carries warm language and positive framing. Read past it. There are no binding commitments. No timelines with consequences. No mechanism that forces action. The pipeline he mentions has no engineering plans, no filed assessments, no confirmed route. It is a promise dressed up as a plan - offered to a province that watched Trans Mountain run six years late and cost six times its estimate after Ottawa bought it because no private investor would touch it.

Albertans have a word for what Carney is offering.

It’s not a good word.

It’s not a word we will say through this microphone.

Now here’s the big picture.

Carney’s message from that podium was the same message Alberta has been receiving for decades. Dressed differently. Delivered more smoothly. But the same message underneath.

We hear what you are saying. We have no intention of listening.

He will support the rule of law - as the rule of law suits him and his manufactured government. He knows he holds the majority. He intends to use it. And what is best for the rest of Canada is not to let the golden goose walk out the door.

He will lend a sympathetic ear to First Nations treaty rights - a voice that represents less than five percent of Alberta’s population - before he gives a meaningful response to five million Albertans who will simply be asked a question. Before he knows the result. Because this threatens something Ottawa cannot afford to lose.

His government depends on Alberta’s wealth. His coalition does not depend on Alberta’s votes.

He will build projects in other provinces. He will spend what Alberta generates. He will direct the wealth of this land toward the people and the regions that keep him elected - the recipients of the equalization payments that hard-working Albertans have been funding for forty years without a meaningful return.

Because he can.

He knows he does not need Alberta’s support. The last election told him he would not get it. And so Alberta becomes the province Ottawa governs over rather than the province Ottawa governs for.

Here is what every Albertan already understands but Ottawa will never say out loud. The government of Canada is decided before a single vote is counted in this province. Ontario knows it. Quebec knows it. And standing at that podium in his statesman’s suit delivering his statesman’s speech…Mark Carney knew it too. Alberta’s sixty-one point seven percent referendum result changed nothing. And now the message is that the signatures of three hundred and one thousand will face a legal challenge.

But here is the message that should land for every Canadian - whether you support this government or not.

The Prime Minister of Canada has no intention of listening to you.

Not to Alberta. Not to the Canadians who watched their bank accounts get frozen without charges. Not to the voters whose representatives crossed the floor without asking. Not to the small business owners writing their quarterly remittance cheques while the people connected to his financial world route their profits through the Cayman Islands.

He does not want to serve you. He wants to rule over you.

And the clearest evidence of that…is what he said when three hundred and one thousand Albertans handed in their boxes.

He cited the law he controls. He praised the process he manages. He offered the promises that cost him nothing.

And he walked away from that podium having said everything - and committed to nothing.

Alberta has been patient. Alberta has been polite. Alberta has carried this country on its back and asked for a fair hearing for forty years.

Three hundred and one thousand names say the patience is running out.

Alberta… it is time to stand in numbers. It is time to have your voices heard. The response has been written and now it’s time to deliver an even louder message. October nineteenth you will have this chance.

And now…you see the Big Picture.