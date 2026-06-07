Mark Carney is Heading Out to the G7...
Imagine that.
Global leaders inviting Canada - the only G7 country in a recession - to discuss "Global Inequities". I think we all know what we can expect from this.
Global leaders inviting Canada - the only G7 country in a recession - to discuss "Global Inequities". I think we all know what we can expect from this.
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What is needed is for Trump to give Carney hell for what he is doing to the economy with the net 0 and carbon capture crap.. Its disguising to see our wealth being destroyed by Carney..
Guess this trip will cost taxpayers another $100K to feed the hungry one...