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Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
1d

What is needed is for Trump to give Carney hell for what he is doing to the economy with the net 0 and carbon capture crap.. Its disguising to see our wealth being destroyed by Carney..

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
1d

Guess this trip will cost taxpayers another $100K to feed the hungry one...

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