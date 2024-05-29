Just a reminder…going to be Live Streaming with Marco Van Huigenbos this evening, 6pm MDT…in case you weren’t sure who he is…he is former Fort Macleod town councilor and one of the 3 men charged with Mischief over $5,000 for his role in the Coutts Blockade.

You should be able to watch it through this post or to watch, comment and add in your own questions, follow this to YouTube. Also Available on X.

