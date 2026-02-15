Many Hands Make Lighter Work...
Many Voices Are of Equal Value
I started working with a fella - Oliver.
Not easy…but the challenge is worth it.
Throughout my posting, I’ve worked to try and elevate others through their voices and messages - conversations, posts and through my podcasts.
I started working with Oliver on a few things, I believe will be a very good thing because he’s not only got a great voice to follow - he’s got some great messaging…not to mention more time and patience - maybe a little less sweary too.
We’re just getting him started - loaded him up with a few tools and a platform…so, if you’d like another place for some welcome chatter and maybe a little rant…follow my friend - Oliver.
First official post:
Great idea Sheldon I doubt you would recommend someone not truthful
off topic but since I hadn't seen you mentioning it already but Sheldon, I hope you had a great bday celebration with family and loved ones.