It seemed like only yesterday that Trudeau told the President of Poland to kick rocks, when Adrzej Duda stated that they’d love to buy some LNG from Canada…Okay, well…maybe 2 weeks ago:

In fact…mentioned in this article is Greece…but there was also South Korea, Japan, Germany, Latvia and…remember how we needed to rush into a new version of Free Trade with the Ukraine, while they’re still at war with Russia…so that we could include a carbon tax?

Yeah…even THEY are on the list of countries that want to buy LNG from Canada:

But the Federal Liberal/NDP coalition don’t want any of that.

Nope…

They want more unreliable and expensive energy and to make us more reliant on renewables.

You have to notice the rhetoric that Trudeau uses about “Subsidizing” oil and gas…but when it comes to all of this renewable bullshit, he calls it an investment.

And while questioned at one of his grandstanding pressers today…when asked if he’d step down from politics because he is completely TANKING the Liberal Party by impoverishing Canadians - he still stuck to these same guns.

Do you think with polling numbers like this that anybody believes this anymore?

Now…this presser was at Asahi Kasei’s EV Battery Separator Plant in Port Colborne, Ont.

Where the Asahi Kasei Corporation is investing approximately $1.6 billion to build a facility for battery separators. Great news that in addition to the $35 Billion taxpayer dollars that we’ve “invested” into making batteries that a company will come to Canada and actually throw in a few bucks of their own.

And that this may create jobs at some point…not immediately, because even though Asahi seems intent on finishing this project by the end of 2024…commercial operation isn’t expected by 2027.

Batteries…battery separators…and even Honda, bribed with $5 Billion in taxpayer “investment” subsidies will surely turn this whole EV market around for Canada, hey?

This “investment”, was of course required because the unions botched the deal with Ford and Ford moved its manufacturing to China and Mexico…

These aren’t investments that Canadians needed to be strapped with, at the most expensive time to live in Canada…

And even the projections from the $35 Billion spent on EV Batteries says that Canada will be Lucky to Break Even in 20 years…while all of the jobs created for this, are going to be given to South Korean foreign workers.

We get zero from these, “Investments”.

Where, we would actually see $$Billion$$ of dollars poured into the country doing something we’re already pretty good at - Oil and Gas…that doesn’t require “Investments” and no Subsidies are Provided until Actual Profits are Made.

7 countries WANT to buy LNG from us…NOBODY wants to buy EVs, which is why most manufacturers of them are divesting…until they see if anymore people actually want to buy them.

Subsidized Manufacturers of a Subsidized Vehicle is somehow a business case, where a profitable industry that could ease the burdens on Canadians is stomped into ashes.

Trudeaus numbers are in the toilet…and this isn’t likely to change.

Nobody believes that he’s actually investing in our future…everybody is coming to realize that he’s just saddling us with more debt.

