Over the weekend, the Anti-Separatists Hate Group (yup, still using this), held a couple of rallies in both Edmonton and Calgary…some of the same people who most likely volunteered or at least signed up on the Forever Canada petition.

We don’t actually know and the legitimacy of this previous petition regarding Alberta Independence has been brought into question, where there were No IDs required for people to sign the petition and from reports - 50,000 signatures were deemed fraudulent…and this is before Elections Alberta stopped trying to confirm the signatures.

50,000 signatures out of the 456,388 that were submitted, that dropped down to 438,568 counted, reduced to 404,293 verified…before they pulled the plug on their audit.

Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the efforts and vigor of the truly passionate about preservation and pride of a united Canada…if weren’t what we’ve actually seen take place in Canada over the last decade of Trudeau Liberal Rule - followed by his Economic Advisor - Mark Carney assuming the role as Prime Minister.

The thing is…they’re lost in conversations that they don’t understand, using terminology that doesn’t even make sense…and what of it does, are exactly the reasons that they should want to separate from Canada - with the rest of us, if they only actually understood what they were cheering about.

I found this clip online as a sample - not cherry picked, if I find a full version of this Calgary Based Rally, I will absolutely watch it and break it down completely.

I want you to have a look at the psychological tools that are being employed in this Rally - this isn’t just a group of angry Albertans venting. This is a textbook mobilization operation, and if you know what to look for, it’s not hard to spot.

Here are the psychological tools being deployed, in plain sight, throughout this event:

Collective Identity Building and Ingroup/Outgroup Dynamics Framing the Issue (Diagnostic, Prognostic, and Motivational Framing) Emotional Mobilization (Especially Anger, Hope, and Moral Outrage) Perceived Efficacy and Collective Efficacy Resource Mobilization and Opportunity Exploitation Social Networks and Embeddedness Displays of Commitment and Sacrifice Authority, Leadership, and Charismatic Appeals

This would be a book if I broke all of these down and most of them are self-explanatory to anyone paying attention. So I’ll keep it tight and just say that every single one of these tools is being used throughout what started as a rally and has since calcified into something closer to a hive-mind cult.

The video opens with the speaker accusing the government of treason. Which isn’t a policy critique, it’s incitement and it’s both false and defamatory.

It is not treason for a province to pursue independence.

Treason is a specific legal charge with a specific legal threshold and if the federal government had anything close to a legitimate case for it, you can bet they’d have used it already. Bank accounts would be frozen. Charges would be laid. Stompy horses would be dispatched to all of the Alberta Independence signing locations…We know what that looks like because we’ve seen it.

But no. Because there is no charge. There is no case. There’s just a word, “treason,” repeated loudly enough and often enough that it starts to feel true to people who never stop to ask what it actually means.

This is a part of the conditioning.

And they do the same thing with another word they love to hurl at Premier Smith and the UCP: “tyranny.”

Nobody in that crowd apparently stopped to ask how a government using a referendum, a direct democratic mechanism that hands decision-making power to citizens, belongs in the same sentence as tyranny.

Because if it were actually tyranny, democracy wouldn’t be the tool. That’s not a complicated observation. It’s just one that requires a moment of honest thought, and honest thought is not what this rally was designed to produce.

“It is ridiculous that Smith is telling us in February what she wants to harass us with in February”…

By harassment, I can only assume that she means exercise freedoms afforded under the most basic sense of democracy and having their vote in a referendum.

“You are ready to lead. You are ready to show what Canada what leadership looks like from Alberta. And there’s no time to waste because Alberta is on the front lines of this “Tyranny”.

There’s that word “Tyranny”…but let’s put all of this together.

The speaker builds a timeline that she things is ridiculous, February to October…but there is no time to waste.

How can something be ridiculously long while it provides no time to waste?

It doesn’t make sense…but these people don’t care. They have no idea what is even being said only know that they’re supposed to fall in with additional rhetoric and cheers and barking like seals…until, they’re actually given a war-cry.

“Because Canada is Alberta”.

This is where things really heat up because these people are now being lead to believe that they are going to let evidence and compassion ring (rein) ←Not sure what she’s actually said here. Both mean the same. I won’t dwell…

And we’re going to hold onto that evidence and compassion thing for a moment - I’ll loop back to it.

“You will stand up for the innocent by giving them your time and space to get what they need”.

Do you have any idea what this means?

Neither do I…but most importantly, none of these people have a single clue either…but they follow instructions and blindly chant, on command, “Canada is Alberta”.

“You will fight for public education founded in social and environmental justice where every student can meet their full potential”.

Now wait a got-damned minute here. Who in the name of learning is fighting for these things as a part of the education system and more importantly, exactly what “full potential” will students achieve through climate alarmism and social justice?

They want more of what we’re already seeing and have been seeing the progression of, over the last decades…students going to class, taking worthless gender studies courses, turning their backs on traditional family values and meritocracy - painting their hair blue, demanding that you address them by their pro-nouns and can’t find a job unless it’s through a Diversity Equity and Inclusive policies - that has been a detriment in every situation it’s been tried and openly abandoned by Multi-Billion Dollar corporations:

John Deere;

Harley-Davidson;

Tractor Supply Co';

Lowe’s;

Ford;

PepsiCo;

Coca-Cola;

McDonalds;

Walmart;

Meta;

IBM;

Google;

Constellation Brands;

JPMorgan;

Goldman Sachs…

Have all throttled back on or completely abandoned DEI training and quota-driven practices because prioritizing race or sex over skill, competence, and merit was never a strategy built around success. It was built around optics.

Hashtags don’t build companies because in the real world - Results Matter.

But again…none of the people who showed up to this rally even realize what is being asked of them, to champion…they’re being locked into a commitment under a unifying chant of “Canada is Alberta”.

“You will uphold the treaties by protecting and restoring justice for the public and the ecology…”

What?

What does this even mean?

How are these 2 things even related?

Is this trying to tell us that we have to respect the treaties, in Alberta, where 95% of the land is permanently ceded?

Because, I’m sure that my translation isn’t what these people are cheering for…yet, my version is accurate.

“You will help develop Canadas clean water and clean energy future for the country that you can be proud of.”

And there it is.

Right on cue.

The anti-oil, anti-coal, climate-alarmist framing that the NDP can’t seem to resist weaving into every pre-packaged talking point.

Now…100% of every one of those people showed up on a cold day because they believe they’re patriotic Canadians. I don’t doubt that for a second.

But I’d be willing to bet that if you pulled any one of them aside and asked a simple question - what tangible benefits does Alberta receive from remaining in Confederation? - you’d get blank stares or recycled slogans.

And by the end of that rally, after the chants, the applause, the emotional crescendos…

I’d wager not one of them could clearly explain any policy they just cheered for, the trade-offs involved, or the long-term implications of what they were supporting.

Not one.

They’ll step over homeless drug addicts on the way back to their gas powered SUVs and drive back to their Natural Gas heated homes and make themselves a hearty bowl of canned, non-name, soup cooked on a stove top that uses electricity powered by hydrocarbons - because they can’t afford Campbells anymore.

“It’s not in the budget”, they’ll tell you if you ask.

“This yellow brand tastes as good as the name-brands”, they’ll insist, half defending the purchase, half justifying the squeeze.

Back to this part right here →let evidence and compassion ring (rein)

100% of everything these people listened to, that they couldn’t reiterate or explain, that they’ll be hypocritically ignoring as they left the rally and carried on throughout the weekend isn’t evidence based…and it’s not compassionate.

Social Justice;

Climate Alarmism;

Renewable Energy;

Clean Water;

Treaty Rights;

These are a large part of what’s turned Canada into an impoverished country, with a shrinking GDP that’s been stagnant for the last decade under Trudeau, while “investments” into renewable energies have been mortgaged at credit card finance rates on the backs of future generations…who are too busy chanting for every injustice that they’re told to, while failing out of schools because 1/3 of the children in their classes can’t speak English and detract from the learning programs, where class sizes are beyond ludicrous, due to rampant and unsustainable immigration.

The majority of the people in this crowd (you can tell by their hair color and physical attributes) are dependent on a Healthcare System that will be quicker to offer them a suicide package than to treat their illness…if they can even find a doctor or whether they have to wait 18 hours in an Emergency Room for medical attention.

They should be the first to demand structural competence…instead, they’re here cheering the same reckless policies and ideologies that built the bottlenecks.

It’s truly quite amazing to have watched this all play out…people starting off with their signatures on a fraudulent petition, just to save their idea of Canada that’s dead and can no longer be brought back to anything even resembling its former glory.

And they’re here chanting for future demise.

But they don’t actually know this…because it’s all been lost in the translation and delivered in a methodology to mobilize using psychological tools.

Yesterday, I published an article explaining why I believe the Premier’s use of nine “yes” questions - building toward a tenth question on Alberta separation - is a brilliant strategy.

It was a longer read, but there was a lot to cover.

And to their credit, a lot of people actually slowed down, worked through it, and let the idea settle.

The response on this surprised even me. I’d received messages across all platforms, emails and through text messages and even got a sit-down booked with Jason Lavigne in early March to dig into it further.

Because it makes sense.

Now, not everyone came around.

Some are still convinced the Premier is fumbling the ball. That nine questions “muddy the waters.” That it somehow confuses the issue instead of clarifying it.

To them I’d simply say this…read all of the above again and watch the video…because it’s what I’m going to now refer to as “Exhibit A”.

What happened at that rally, the chants, the affirmations, the emotional build, followed the exact same psychological pathway.

A series of “yes” statements.

Yes, we believe this.

Yes, we stand for that.

Yes, we reject the other thing.

Step by step, affirmation by affirmation, building toward a shared conclusion.

And that’s precisely the strategy the Premier appears to be deploying.

You don’t start with the most controversial question.

You walk people to it.

One “yes” at a time.

Only…with the 9 questions that the premier is asking, people will have time to audit these questions, see how they relay to their own specific lives and come to conclusions based on what they believe as evidence and what they see as compassionate.

And…they have 8 months to do this so that nothing gets Lost in the Translation.

