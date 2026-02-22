Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1dEdited

Albertans have found the cure for intergeneration Political Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from Ottawa's political abuse since 1905, and that cure is independence. Voting YES to independence can't come soon enough for everyone who signs the petition. Adieu Canada. Vive L'Alberta Libre.

Reply
Share
DJ_Wight's avatar
DJ_Wight
1d

Make sure you let us know when the conversation with Jason Lavigne drops.

After spending the morning reading an article about the uses of NLP by governments and media, I think you're onto something. Organize a series of "yes" responses to questions or demands stacked from trivial through consequential, and the audience gets conditioned to end up automatically saying "yes" to whatever you're asking for.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture