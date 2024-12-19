As previously announced…

I’m going to be hopping onto a Livestream with Rachel Parker from True North, regarding censorship in the media…at the hands of the former Finance Minister - Chrystia - asspicker - Freeland…

These hypocrites that continuously lie to you while calling the truth, “misinformation/disinformation” has really ramped up and especially throughout the CONVID years…and while platforms like X and even Facebook have loosened up the bone, Wilma…when comes to some platforms like YouTube, Reddit or NextDoor, you can still find yourself suspended, demonetized and banned.

In fact…just having this conversation with Rachel, this evening…might be the final nail in my YouTube Account…

What makes this insane?

All information that I’ve had restricted and removed has been conversations with actual Doctors, providing Actual information regarding the Jabberoos…but was still deemed “Medical Misinformation”.

Thing is…this heavy handed government censorship and propaganda is what’s caused the collapse of the legacy media…seen people like Rachel flee from these types of outlets…and work inside of where journalism has been reborn - The Alternate Media.

It’s going to be a great conversation…make sure you tune in on Facebook, X or here:

And make sure you subscribe to Rachel Parker:

Make sure to subscribe to Rachel on X → Rachel Parker

True North on X → HERE

Website → HERE

