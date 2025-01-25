As you are most likely aware, Jeff Rath - Rath and Company, has 2 Class Action Lawsuits in the works right now…

Business Class Action - against the Province of Alberta;

COVID-19 Vaccine Class Action - against the Province and Federal Government.

And it seems like the Province - while trying to have certification stricken on the Business Class, has just handed him a win…with the introduction of the - Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic response : Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force : final report.

So far, this has been downloaded off of the provincial website over 5000 times…and this is only the beginning!

I’ve invited Jeff to give lend some thoughts on the report, tomorrow at 1PM, via Livestream.

This will be available for viewing on X and through Facebook…and I will post the video here in another stack, once done. I cannot embed nor stream this through YouTube, because despite the fact that this conversation will be around a Government Based Document, it still goes against their content restrictions.

Please join in, if you can make it.

