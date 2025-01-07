There are still a lot of questions as to what we may be expecting over the next few months in regards to Justin Trudeau’s, ‘intent’ to resign as party leader…so, we’ve thrown together a panel discussion to see if we can sort through some of this.
This will be available on X, Facebook and YouTube, that you can stream here:
Feel free to tag in through X or YouTube to send in your comments and thoughts.
Excellent, will definitely tune in. Sheldon, if you are in touch with Eva prior to livestream, can you ask her about the 2109 UK Supreme Court ruling which deemed Boris Johnson's prorogation null & void, any relevance to our current situation? Should the GG have granted Trudeau his request to prorogue? Probably a long shot, but read some stuff.
Looks like the JCCF picked up the sword!! Oh my goodness check it out:
https://www.westernstandard.news/news/justice-centre-aids-legal-challenge-to-stop-parliamentary-prorogation/60955
Hope it comes up in discussion on the livestream tonight!