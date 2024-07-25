Share this postLivestream - Nadine Wellwoodsheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLivestream - Nadine Wellwood1905 Committee - starts in 30 minutesSheldon YakiwchukJul 25, 20243Share this postLivestream - Nadine Wellwoodsheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareLeave a commentSubscribe3Share this postLivestream - Nadine Wellwoodsheldonyakiwchuk.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Now I know who you are. I really enjoyed the show Sheldon you had with Nadine Wellwood.
I will be getting in touch with her. I have been an Albertan since 1973. Things are NOT what they
seem. I turned Danielle Smith off as soon as she got onto CORUS - QR770. That was a racket as well.
I am disappointed in some of the things she has done like the REDFORD moment. I KNOW she can do
a lot more in EDUCATION. Our parents are being deceived. Our children are being deceived and I know proper and effective education and how it should be presented. Children are not taught even to question authority. They are brainwashed never to question and to comply. Be part of what I consider a total FRAUDULENT SYSTEM. I began my schooling in 1954/1955 and WE have had MARXIST education ever since. Education is a corporation. Health care is a corporation.... Things really have to change.