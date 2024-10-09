Blacklocks just issued a report regarding Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and the Liberal suggestion of - sit down for this…

Another New Tax!

Shocking, I know…given their ability to watch the budget never balance itself in the decade that they’d made this promise.

And the fact that they’ve had to introduce additional taxation on pretty much everything that you purchase, use or even rent…Billions of dollars pissed away in attempts to buy votes that’s only proven to collapse party support and even by those in the younger demographics.

Easy to see that people who were given FREE CERB money, only to have to pay it back…increased costs of tuition, if they can even get into a college or university because of foreign students being considered ahead, higher costs of living and rent and the fact that the majority of them not believing they’ll ever own a house…that makes their Liberal Mindset flip to responsible spending in government.

Even when the Liberals attempted to sell us on “Fair” taxes, hosing people who prospered off selling their cottages and cabins for more property gains, really didn’t seem to get them any support.

Also shocking, right?

Taxation also proposed on Primary Homes…

And the latest scam, by Liberal Pickpocket Chrystia?

Let’s tax land that you own at 3% for VACANT LOTS…This was another conspiracy theory that they’d said would never come true, yet here are.

Concerns with the latest budget introduced by the Liberals were that if you in fact had a property that would allow for a secondary residence on it, or if your lot was large enough to accommodate a multifamily dwelling over the single that you enjoy with your family, that taxes would no longer only be rated on the value of the property because of the house…but that you’d also be taxed for not using this more appropriately - to their standards of densification - and much the push on to Municipalities hammering through Blanket Rezoning to allow for more of this densification.

But wait…this actually get’s worse.

In an admission of pure failure, Freeland is also introducing a program to remortgage your home so that you can develop more densification by adding a secondary suite to your home.

The answer to the younger demographics of people who don’t believe they’ll ever own their own home is giving their parents an increased loan so that they can develop the basement for you in the generational home that you can start your own family in.

Because like all teens and 20-somethings, living at home is the dream they all aspire to?

These are all additional programs that will inevitably make your life and communities worse and are being dropped in as supplemental programs because the Millions and Billions of dollars that the feds have pissed away trying to get more housing starts has resulted in a Decrease in New Housing Starts:

And by a decline in home sales due to the High Interest Rates on Inflated Housing Prices, driven by the need for homes to deal with mass and unsustainable immigration.

Ontario just saw the lowest number of homes in September in 14 years…

As in, even when Ontarians were afraid to leave their homes to buy a new home, during the Scamdemic…there are LESS homes being sold, NOW!

Enter in one more kick at the proverbial cat…

While not confirmed, rumor has it that Freeland will now introduce “Interest-Only Mortgages”, where you will never actually own your home or building equity, but continually rent it from the bank, forever.

But!!

This won’t be for you to take advantage of…these will be mortgages offered only to marginalized communities - as in, another DEI program. Unless you are a person of color, a single woman, disabled, a member of the Alphabet Community or indigenous….you will not qualify for one of these incentivized mortgages.

Of course you will still have to qualify…as in, can you make rent?

Where rent is interest only on the home…

And what this will bar-lowering will do is turn starter communities into ghettos.

Don’t get me wrong here…this is not saying that all low income people don’t have the ability to maintain property…but given that they’ll never actually own the home and be forever renters, what incentive is for them to actually give a shit?

If you can walk away from “your home”, that you’ve rented from the bank and simply buy another one - for interest only - where you’ll never actually be vested, why would you even go through additional expenses involved in changing a lightbulb?

Fix the furnace?

Change out a hot water heater?

Paint?

Water and Mow your Lawn?

Vacuum?

I’m pretty sure that banks who will be incentivized to take parts in these programs may initially look at it as an initial boon…but, will also be thinking about what I’d just said.

In 2008, 2015 and now from 2020-2023 - Jingle Mail has been ramping up.

As in, even people who did acquire equity into their homes were dropping the keys off to their homes to the bank - because the economy was so trash that these homeowners needed to walk away from their investments to prioritize them against not starving to death.

These were tough decisions to make…

Properties selling at a homeowner loss, in the GTA, also tough decisions…

But none will be so catastrophic to communities as another liberal failed idea, poured onto the dumpster fire they’ve created, as interest-only mortgages, covered by taxpayers, trough additional taxation on their primary/secondary residences…and the property they own, not being used to capacity.

Leave a comment